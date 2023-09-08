Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

Notícies

Gboard de Google presenta la funció de correcció per millorar la qualitat del contingut

ByRobert Andreu

Setembre 8, 2023
Gboard de Google presenta la funció de correcció per millorar la qualitat del contingut

Google’s Gboard, known as one of the best keyboards on Android, has recently added an exciting new feature. The latest beta version of the Gboard app (v13.4) now includes a ‘Proofread’ option, powered by generative AI, which can check texts for spelling, grammar, and punctuation errors and fix them seamlessly. This addition eliminates the need for third-party services like Grammarly.

According to 9To5Google, the Proofread option appears in Gboard’s toolbar. Upon tapping the option, the feature processes the content and provides a revised version with any identified errors corrected. Users have the choice to replace their original content with the revised version by tapping the thumbs-up button. Alternatively, they can dismiss the suggestion by clicking the thumbs-down button.

In addition to the Proofread option, Gboard will display a ‘Fix it’ button. This button automatically corrects errors without showing the revised version or allowing the user to accept or reject the suggestion. However, the distinction between the ‘Proofread’ and ‘Fix it’ options requires further clarification.

The ‘Fix it’ button will initially appear in Gboard’s toolbar, and upon tapping it, users will receive a prompt explaining that “the text that’s proofread will be sent to Google and temporarily processed to create grammar and writing suggestions.” Users must accept these terms and conditions before they can use the feature.

There is currently no information on when these new features will be available in the stable version of the Gboard app. The development and testing of generative AI features typically require significant time and effort before they can be released to the public. Hopefully, Samsung will also incorporate an AI-powered feature to enhance the quality of written content in the Samsung Keyboard.

Fonts:
– 9To5Google

By Robert Andreu

post relacionats

Notícies

PREVISIÓ DE LES DOS SABATES DE LITTLE GOODY: UNA BARRESLA DE BELLESA I HORROR BI-SHOUJO

Setembre 8, 2023 Robert Andreu
Notícies

El paper de la tecnologia a l'administració de pensions d'Europa: solucions de programari clau per mirar

Setembre 8, 2023
Notícies

Thomas the Tank Engine fa una aparició a la funció Constructor de vaixells de Starfield

Setembre 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Has fallat

Notícies

PREVISIÓ DE LES DOS SABATES DE LITTLE GOODY: UNA BARRESLA DE BELLESA I HORROR BI-SHOUJO

Setembre 8, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris
Notícies

El paper de la tecnologia a l'administració de pensions d'Europa: solucions de programari clau per mirar

Setembre 8, 2023 0 Comentaris
ciència

Els científics mesuren la mida del disc d'acreció del forat negre per primera vegada

Setembre 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
Tecnologia

El creador de Only Up elimina el joc de Steam, citant l'estrès

Setembre 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris