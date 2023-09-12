Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

Notícies

La inflació minorista es desaccelera a l'agost, però es manté per sobre de l'objectiu de RBI

ByGabriel Botha

Setembre 12, 2023
La inflació minorista es desaccelera a l'agost, però es manté per sobre de l'objectiu de RBI

The latest official data released on Tuesday revealed that retail inflation in India slowed down in August to 6.83% from a year ago. However, it continues to be higher than the Reserve Bank of India’s target of 4% (+/-2). In July, consumer inflation had reached a 15-month high of 7.44%.

The decrease in inflation can be attributed to easing prices of edible oil and a slight decline in vegetable inflation. The combined food price index eased to 9.94% in August compared to a rise of 11.51% in the previous month. This indicates a gradual stabilization of food prices.

It is important to note that retail inflation has remained above the desired target for several months. This persistent high inflation rate can have adverse effects on the economy, including reduced purchasing power and increased production costs for businesses. The Reserve Bank of India has been closely monitoring the situation and implementing various measures to control inflation.

Inflation is the rate at which the general level of prices for goods and services is rising, and subsequently, the purchasing power of currency is falling. It is an important economic indicator used by central banks, such as the Reserve Bank of India, to make decisions regarding monetary policy.

While the decrease in retail inflation is a positive development, it is essential to continue monitoring the situation to ensure that inflation remains within the desired range. Efforts to stabilize food prices and control inflation will play a crucial role in supporting economic growth and stability.

Fonts:
– “Retail inflation slows to 6.83% in August from a year ago” – HT Media Limited
- Banc de Reserva de l'Índia

By Gabriel Botha

post relacionats

Notícies

Comprendre l'indicador de fletxa al vostre iPhone: què significa?

Setembre 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Notícies

El nou Merch Undertale celebra el 8è aniversari

Setembre 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Notícies

Honor's Magic V2: un canvi de joc en el disseny plegable

Setembre 16, 2023 Robert Andreu

Has fallat

ciència

Els astronautes russos i nord-americans atraquen amb l'Estació Espacial Internacional enmig de les tensions per Ucraïna

Setembre 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
Tecnologia

Dumplings casolans de poma es vendran a l'Apple Festival

Setembre 16, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris
Tecnologia

Tecnologia: Apple augmenta la línia de productes amb actualitzacions emocionants

Setembre 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris
ciència

SpaceX desplega amb èxit 22 satèl·lits Starlink des de Cap Cañaveral

Setembre 16, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris