Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

Notícies

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 presenta Ember de Danny Phantom

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Setembre 7, 2023
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 presenta Ember de Danny Phantom

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 continues to expand its roster with characters from different eras of Nickelodeon’s history. The latest addition is Ember McLain, a familiar face to fans of the animated series Danny Phantom. Ember brings her ghostly guitar and music-based abilities to the battle.

Ember’s attacks are focused on her guitar-shredding skills, allowing her to unleash far-reaching attacks on her opponents. She also possesses a unique “Cheer” mechanic, where successful attacks fill up a meter. Once the meter is full, Ember gains increased attack power and additional perks.

Ember joins the ranks of other new additions in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, including El Tigre, Squidward, Jimmy Neutron, Plankton, and more. The game also features a roster of returning characters, such as Danny Phantom, Spongebob, Patrick Star, Garfield, and others.

The upcoming sequel promises updated graphics, new stages, and reworked movesets for returning characters. Players can look forward to a full campaign mode, a boss rush, and a tweaked arcade mode for single-player sessions. Additionally, the game offers full online crossplay functionality across all platforms.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is set to launch later this year on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Source: GameSpot (no URL provided)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

post relacionats

Notícies

Aprofitant el poder de la tecnologia del núvol per a una gestió eficient de la cadena de subministrament a l'era d'Internet

Setembre 9, 2023
Notícies

Navegant pel camí: tendències i desenvolupaments clau en els sistemes operatius globals d'automoció

Setembre 9, 2023
Notícies

La primera conferència de Debian de l'Índia se celebrarà al setembre

Setembre 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Has fallat

ciència

Disminució de la concentració de liti a l'aigua de mar relacionada amb el clima i l'activitat tectònica

Setembre 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris
Tecnologia

La biblioteca pública del comtat de McCracken ofereix cursos gratuïts d'alfabetització informàtica i digital per a persones grans

Setembre 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
Tecnologia

Pokémon i Hatsune Miku uneixen forces: Project Voltage

Setembre 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris
ciència

L'helicòpter Ingenuity de la NASA obre la porta als estudis de camp magnètic a Mart

Setembre 9, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris