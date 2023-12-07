New Opportunity to Obtain Adama Traore Player Moments Card in EA FC 24

Summary: FIFA players now have the chance to obtain a special Adama Traore Player Moments card for their Ultimate Teams in EA FC 24. This article explores the requirements and estimated cost of the player’s Squad Building Challenge, and highlights the value of unlocking this versatile card.

The Adama Traore Player Moments Squad Building Challenge in EA FC 24 features two simple tasks that can be completed by both beginners and veterans. The first task requires including a minimum of one player from Spain and one in-form player in the squad, with a minimum squad rating of 83. The second task involves including at least one player from the Premier League, with a minimum squad rating of 86.

To estimate the cost of completing this challenge, players can check the current market prices for the required players. It is possible to complete the SBC for around 120,000 coins by purchasing all the necessary cards from the market. However, players also have the option to use cards from their existing Ultimate Team collection or earn more fodder by participating in modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals in EA FC 24.

Completing the Adama Traore Player Moments SBC is well worth it, as players will unlock an 87-rated RWB card that can also be used as an ST, RM, or RW. This card offers great positional flexibility along with impressive stats, including 95 Pace, making it one of the fastest items in Ultimate Team. Additionally, the card features the Quick Step playstyle+, which is highly effective in the current meta. Considering these attributes, the value of the card exceeds the investment required to obtain it.

Players are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to add the Adama Traore Player Moments card to their Ultimate Teams. Not only does it provide versatility in various positions, but it also offers a competitive advantage with its exceptional attributes. Don’t miss out on this chance to strengthen your team in EA FC 24.

Llegeix més a la història web: New Opportunity to Obtain Adama Traore Player Moments Card in EA FC 24