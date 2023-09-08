Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

Notícies

El popular youtuber de tecnologia adverteix contra la compra de telèfons criptogràfics Solana Saga

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Setembre 8, 2023
El popular youtuber de tecnologia adverteix contra la compra de telèfons criptogràfics Solana Saga

Tech influencer Marques Brownlee, known as MKBHD on YouTube, has advised against purchasing the Solana Saga cryptocurrency phone. In his review, Brownlee expressed dissatisfaction with the phone, stating that it is only geared towards the Solana cryptocurrency stack and has limited functionality for mainstream users.

Brownlee criticized both the smartphone features and the crypto capabilities of the Solana Saga. According to him, the camera quality was average, and the battery capacity was insufficient for a phone of its size. Additionally, the Solana Saga connects exclusively to the Solana blockchain and does not support other popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum.

He described the phone as “ahead of its time” at best and “completely useless” for everyday users at worst. Despite praising the phone’s build quality and clean software interface, Brownlee emphasized that these pros may not justify its $600 price tag, especially when there are alternative phones available with better features and a lower cost.

The Solana Saga comes with the Solana Mobile Stack, which enables apps to interact with the Solana blockchain. It also includes a seed vault and a d-apps store listing popular crypto apps. However, according to Brownlee, these features are unlikely to be of practical use to most users.

While the Solana Saga may have niche appeal to cryptocurrency enthusiasts, Brownlee suggests considering alternative options like the Pixel 7 or the upcoming Pixel 8, which offer better value for money and more versatile features.

Fonts:
– Source Article: [Title of the Original Article]
– Image Source: OSOM

By Vicky Stavropoulou

post relacionats

Notícies

Prepareu-vos per a la propera erupció: entrevista amb el científic a càrrec de l'Observatori del volcà de Califòrnia

Setembre 8, 2023 Robert Andreu
Notícies

Comparant el clauer iCloud d'Apple i les claus de pas de Google: quina és millor?

Setembre 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Notícies

Aprofitant la tecnologia: el paper del programari de gestió de categories a les empreses d'Internet nord-americanes

Setembre 8, 2023

Has fallat

Notícies

Prepareu-vos per a la propera erupció: entrevista amb el científic a càrrec de l'Observatori del volcà de Califòrnia

Setembre 8, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris
Tecnologia

Pixel 8 Pro de Google: disseny i funcions filtrades

Setembre 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris
ciència

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries llança XRISM i SLIM al coet H-IIA F47

Setembre 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
Tecnologia

Apple admet la inclusió de les emissions de la cadena de subministrament a les divulgacions climàtiques

Setembre 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris