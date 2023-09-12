Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

Notícies

La futura núvia decebuda posa l'accent en la importància de les proves de pèl i maquillatge

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Setembre 12, 2023
La futura núvia decebuda posa l'accent en la importància de les proves de pèl i maquillatge

A bride-to-be named Florence Lucas recently became an internet sensation after sharing the results of her bridal hair trial on TikTok. In the video, which has garnered over 2 million views, Lucas expressed her shock and disappointment at the outcome. She had requested Hollywood waves, a vintage hair style with defined waves, but the final result fell short of her expectations.

Lucas’s experience serves as a cautionary tale for brides-to-be, highlighting the significance of hair and makeup trials. These trials allow brides to ensure that they will look and feel their best on their wedding day. According to The Knot, a test run with hair and makeup professionals can help both parties understand and agree on the desired look. It also provides an opportunity to assess how the style will hold up throughout the day.

In order to have a successful hair and makeup trial, Brides recommends doing some research beforehand. Brides should gather inspiration photos, make notes on previous hairstyles they’ve liked or disliked, and bring any hair accessories they plan to use. It is also important for the stylist to know specific wedding details, such as the venue, location, and wedding dress.

While keeping an open mind, brides should be honest and speak up if something is not to their liking during the trial. It is crucial to communicate with the stylist and provide feedback to achieve the desired results.

Several TikTokers shared their own trial tips in the comments section of Lucas’s video. They suggested finding a stylist who specializes in bridal hair and the specific style desired. Researching the stylist’s previous work on social media can also be helpful.

In conclusion, Lucas’s viral video serves as a reminder to brides-to-be about the importance of hair and makeup trials. Through effective communication and research, brides can ensure that their wedding day look matches their expectations.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

post relacionats

Notícies

Comprendre l'indicador de fletxa al vostre iPhone: què significa?

Setembre 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Notícies

El nou Merch Undertale celebra el 8è aniversari

Setembre 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Notícies

Honor's Magic V2: un canvi de joc en el disseny plegable

Setembre 16, 2023 Robert Andreu

Has fallat

ciència

Els astronautes russos i nord-americans atraquen amb l'Estació Espacial Internacional enmig de les tensions per Ucraïna

Setembre 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
Tecnologia

Dumplings casolans de poma es vendran a l'Apple Festival

Setembre 16, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris
Tecnologia

Tecnologia: Apple augmenta la línia de productes amb actualitzacions emocionants

Setembre 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris
ciència

SpaceX desplega amb èxit 22 satèl·lits Starlink des de Cap Cañaveral

Setembre 16, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris