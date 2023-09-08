Vida de ciutat

Flota actual dels entusiastes dels cotxes clàssics: una barreja de Chrysler i Subaru

Laurence Rogers, an Australian car enthusiast, is the proud owner of an impressive collection of classic vehicles. His current fleet includes a 1969 Chrysler Valiant Ute, a 1970 Chrysler Valiant Wayfarer Ute, a 1974 Chrysler Valiant Charger, and a 2006 Subaru WRX Club Spec 9. Rogers also shares his automotive adventures on his Instagram account, @heycharger74.

The highlight of Rogers’ collection is Project Cactus, a beautifully restored 1969 Chrysler Valiant Ute. This vintage vehicle showcases classic design elements and represents a significant era in automotive history. Rogers has invested time and effort into restoring this car to its former glory, ensuring that it remains a cherished piece of automotive heritage.

In addition to Project Cactus, Rogers also owns ‘Lenny,’ a 1970 Chrysler Valiant Wayfarer Ute. This vehicle is another testament to Rogers’ passion for vintage vehicles, showcasing his commitment to preserving classic cars and their unique charm.

Rounding out Rogers’ collection are two more classic cars: a 1974 Chrysler Valiant Charger and a 2006 Subaru WRX Club Spec 9. These vehicles add diversity to his fleet, with the Charger representing the muscle car era and the WRX showcasing the performance capabilities of modern automobiles.

As an occasional author for Autopian, Rogers combines his love for cars with his talent for writing. His articles provide valuable insights and perspectives on automotive topics, keeping readers informed and entertained.

Laurence Rogers’ impressive collection of classic vehicles demonstrates his unwavering passion for cars and the automotive industry. Through his Instagram account and contributions to Autopian, he continues to share his love for these machines with fellow enthusiasts.

