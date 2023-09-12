Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

Notícies

CD Projekt aconsella als jugadors de PC que comprovin els seus equips abans del llançament de l'expansió de Cyberpunk 2077

ByRobert Andreu

Setembre 12, 2023
CD Projekt aconsella als jugadors de PC que comprovin els seus equips abans del llançament de l'expansió de Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt, the developer of Cyberpunk 2077, has issued a warning to PC players ahead of the launch of the Phantom Liberty expansion and 2.0 update. Lead scene programmer Filip Pierściński urged players to double-check their cooling systems to prevent thermal throttling issues.

Pierściński advised PC players to run a benchmarking test such as Cinebench to evaluate the stability of their systems. With the new expansion and update, the workload on the CPU is expected to reach 90% on all 8 cores. This increase in demand could potentially lead to poor performance or even system crashes if cooling systems are unable to handle the heat generated.

Cinebench, a cross-platform test suite, is a useful tool to assess the hardware capabilities of a computer. By running this test, players can determine whether their cooling systems can sustain the increased workload of the game.

Additionally, CD Projekt recently updated the PC system requirements for Cyberpunk 2077 to include support for SSDs as the minimum requirement. This update reflects the need for more advanced hardware to meet the demands of the upcoming expansion and update.

The Phantom Liberty expansion is a paid DLC that accompanies a significant patch that overhauls the base game. As a result, the PC version of Cyberpunk 2077 will become more demanding on system resources.

The release of Cyberpunk 2.0 and the Phantom Liberty expansion is scheduled for September 26 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. PC players are encouraged to ensure their rigs meet the updated system requirements to have an optimal gaming experience.

Sources: CD Projekt, Cinebench.

Wesley Yin-Poole. “CD Projekt asks PC players to check their cooling systems ahead of Cyberpunk expansion launch.” IGN, www.ign.com. 22 September 2023.

By Robert Andreu

post relacionats

Notícies

GoPro presenta l'Hero12 Black: portar la fotografia d'acció a noves altures

Setembre 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Notícies

El BMW M3 CRT: un cotxe M rar i especial

Setembre 16, 2023 Robert Andreu
Notícies

Blind Drive Assist a Forza Motorsport: potenciant l'accessibilitat als jocs

Setembre 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Has fallat

ciència

Comprensió de la radiació ionitzant: radiació alfa, beta, gamma i neutrons

Setembre 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris
Tecnologia

Millorar la seguretat en l'assistència sanitària: reptes i solucions

Setembre 16, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris
Tecnologia

Canals de WhatsApp: una nova funció per a actualitzacions privades

Setembre 16, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris
Notícies

GoPro presenta l'Hero12 Black: portar la fotografia d'acció a noves altures

Setembre 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris