Zoom expressa la seva preocupació pel comportament suposadament anticompetitiu de Microsoft

ByRobert Andreu

Setembre 8, 2023
Zoom Video Communications, the popular communications software maker, has reportedly met with regulators from the US, European Union (EU), United Kingdom (UK), and Germany to raise concerns about Microsoft’s alleged anticompetitive behavior. The discussions took place with the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and competition enforcers from the EU, UK, and Germany over the past year.

One of Zoom’s main concerns is with Microsoft’s preference for its Teams videoconferencing software through price bundling and product design. These concerns have prompted investigations from regulatory bodies such as the EU’s competition watchdog. The EU probe was initiated after a complaint from Salesforce messaging platform Slack three years ago. In response, Microsoft recently announced that it would unbundle Teams in Europe from October 1st.

In addition to the EU investigation, Germany’s Federal Cartel Office has opened its own probe into Microsoft, focusing on the bundling of OneDrive and Teams with the company’s other productivity software. The authority has the power to ban certain practices that hinder competition online.

Authorities in the US and UK have also launched initial inquiries into cloud services, an area where Microsoft’s Azure is a major player. These inquiries highlight concerns about practices from Microsoft, Amazon.com, and Alphabet that may limit innovation.

While Teams is Zoom’s primary competitor, the company had previously avoided raising concerns about Microsoft’s practices. However, during the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference, Zoom’s CEO, Eric Yuan, called for the FTC to examine Microsoft’s bundling practices, emphasizing the need for fair competition.

Zoom’s CEO compared the competition between Zoom and Microsoft to a sports game, stating that fairness is crucial for a level playing field. Zoom declined to comment further, and Microsoft also chose not to provide a comment.

This move by Zoom signifies a shift in its approach as it confronts the alleged anticompetitive behavior of a major competitor. Despite experiencing rapid growth during the pandemic, Zoom has faced challenges in sustaining sales growth in recent years. To diversify its offerings, the company has expanded its suite of services to include internet-based phones, contact centers, scheduling, and artificial intelligence assistants.

Fonts:
– Article: Bloomberg

By Robert Andreu

