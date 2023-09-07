Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

Tecnologia

Whataburger presenta el concepte de cuina digital a Texas

ByMampho Brescia

Setembre 7, 2023
Whataburger presenta el concepte de cuina digital a Texas

Whataburger Inc. has introduced its first Digital Kitchen unit in Bee Cave, Texas, showcasing a new approach to fast food dining. The restaurant, located northwest of Austin, has removed the drive-thru and implemented a cashless system.

The Digital Kitchen is designed to be exclusively digital, with customers placing orders through a kiosk or the Whataburger smartphone app. The traditional seating area, curbside pick-up, and drive-thru have been replaced with specially designed food lockers or cubbies for kiosk and delivery pickup orders.

One of the main features of the Digital Kitchen is the “Digital Pick-up Lane,” which serves as an alternative to the traditional drive-thru. Customers can place their orders via the Whataburger Rewards app or online, and then pick them up quickly and conveniently at the Digital Pick-up Lane. This reduces wait times and enhances the overall customer experience.

Ed Nelson, Whataburger’s President and CEO, expressed his excitement about the new concept, stating, “Making Whataburger quicker and more convenient for our guests means fully embracing the digital restaurant experience. Our Austin guests were early to embrace other digital innovations, making it a perfect fit for our first Whataburger Digital Kitchen.”

Whataburger, a family-owned company founded in 1950, has over 950 locations across 14 states. In 2019, the majority interest of the company was sold to Chicago-based merchant bank BDT Capital Partners.

Overall, the introduction of Whataburger’s Digital Kitchen represents a significant shift in the fast food industry towards embracing digital technology and enhancing the speed and convenience of the dining experience for customers.

Fonts: Whataburger, Ron Ruggless

Fonts:
– Quina hamburguesa
– Ron Ruggless

By Mampho Brescia

post relacionats

Tecnologia

El director creatiu d'Epic Games, Donald Mustard, es retira

Setembre 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Tecnologia

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​vs Honda Civic Type-R: una cursa U-Drag propera

Setembre 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tecnologia

La biblioteca pública del comtat de McCracken ofereix cursos gratuïts d'alfabetització informàtica i digital per a persones grans

Setembre 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Has fallat

Notícies

Explorant el futur de la seguretat Edge a LAMEA Telecommunications

Setembre 9, 2023 0 Comentaris
Tecnologia

El director creatiu d'Epic Games, Donald Mustard, es retira

Setembre 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris
Tecnologia

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​vs Honda Civic Type-R: una cursa U-Drag propera

Setembre 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
ciència

Un nou estudi troba que la combinació de piroxicam amb levonorgestrel augmenta l'efectivitat de l'anticoncepció d'emergència

Setembre 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris