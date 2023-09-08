Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

Nous Apple Watch i iPhone 15 Pro inclouen sensors actualitzats i xassís de titani

Setembre 8, 2023
According to a report from Bloomberg, the upcoming Apple Watch Series 9 will focus on improving its sensors to enhance speed, efficiency, and accuracy. One of the major updates will be a new optical heart rate sensor, aiming to provide increased accuracy for various health features such as abnormal heart rate alerts. Additionally, the Apple Watch Series 9 will incorporate a new U2 ultra wideband chip, expected to improve precision tracking within the Find My app for lost items.

In terms of design, the Apple Watch Series 9 will maintain its current look, with models available in 41mm and 45mm cases. However, there will be a shift towards 3D-printed cases for stainless steel models, aligning with Apple’s eco-friendly approach. The Ultra model will also keep its 49mm case size.

On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro lineup is set to undergo some significant changes. The new models will feature a titanium chassis, making them approximately 10 percent lighter than their predecessors. The titanium design will offer a matte finish, eliminating fingerprint smudges and featuring rounded edges for improved ergonomics. Moreover, all four iPhone 15 models will receive the U2 ultra wideband chip, as well as an Action Button to replace the ring/mute switch. The iPhone 15 Pro will also introduce a revamped chassis to facilitate easier repairs.

While details regarding the AirPods are scarce, it is rumored that the AirPods Pro will receive a USB-C port in their case. Furthermore, the regular AirPods and AirPods Max are expected to transition from Lightning to USB-C connections in the following year.

Overall, these updates indicate Apple’s commitment to enhancing the performance and user experience of their flagship devices. The focus on improved sensors and a lighter titanium chassis demonstrates the company’s dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction.

