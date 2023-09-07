Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

Tecnologia

Els fans de Starfield recrean naus espacials icòniques amb un detall impressionant

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Setembre 7, 2023
Els fans de Starfield recrean naus espacials icòniques amb un detall impressionant

Starfield, the recently released game, has already captured the imagination of fans who have taken the opportunity during the early access period to recreate famous spaceships from movies, TV shows, and other video games. These creations showcase remarkable attention to detail and stay faithful to their original designs, despite the relatively short time since the game’s launch.

One of the standout recreations is the Millennium Falcon from Star Wars, which has quickly become a popular build on Starfield. Builders have also made their own unique versions of the iconic ship, demonstrating the versatility of the game’s building mechanics.

However, Star Wars is not the only franchise receiving love from Starfield fans. Players have constructed an impressively accurate Consular-class Space Cruiser, praising it as their “all-time favorite” ship from the Star Wars universe. To bring this creation to life, one player had to source various pieces from different locations in the game world, utilizing clever techniques such as glitching structures together due to limitations in the game’s building system.

In addition to Star Wars, fans have turned their attention to other space opera games. The Normandy SF-2 from the Mass Effect series has been faithfully recreated, showcasing the dedication of these builders to diverse universes.

Furthermore, beloved military vehicles from the Halo franchise have found their way into Starfield. Redditor SteamingHotDataDump not only constructed a UNSC Pelican but also shared a comprehensive guide on how to replicate the ship, complete with step-by-step diagrams reminiscent of Lego or Ikea instructions.

Even children’s shows have received recognition in Starfield’s building community. One player recreated the Magic School Bus, eagerly awaiting the opportunity to add the mischievous Bender from Futurama.

Lastly, among the impressive replicas, one unique creation stands out: a glizzy (hot dog) flying gracefully through the stars. While not a reference to any existing franchise, it exemplifies the creativity and boundless possibilities that Starfield offers to its players.

In this early stage of Starfield’s release, the fan-built spaceships demonstrate the community’s passion and ingenuity. With time, the range of remarkable creations is sure to expand, as players continue to explore the vast universe of Starfield.

Definicions:
– Millennium Falcon: Recognizable spaceship from the Star Wars franchise, piloted by Han Solo and Chewbacca.
– Consular-class Space Cruiser: A ship model used by the Galactic Republic in the Star Wars series.
– Normandy SF-2: The iconic spaceship from the Mass Effect video game series.
– UNSC Pelican: A versatile military dropship featured prominently in the Halo series.
– Magic School Bus: A fictional, shape-shifting school bus from the animated children’s TV show “The Magic School Bus.”

Fonts:
– No specific sources cited.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

post relacionats

Tecnologia

Alfa Romeo presenta el 33 Stradale reinterpretat amb opcions de gasolina i elèctrica

Setembre 9, 2023 Robert Andreu
Tecnologia

S'ha informat que Apple no presenta l'iPhone 15 Ultra a l'esdeveniment "Wonderlust".

Setembre 9, 2023 Robert Andreu
Tecnologia

La transició de l'iPhone 15 a les vores arrodonides és el moviment correcte?

Setembre 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Has fallat

Notícies

Pre-Order Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Get Exclusive Bonus Items at GameStop

Setembre 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
ciència

Els investigadors creen un robot suau "sense cervell" que navega per entorns complexos

Setembre 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
Notícies

Desbloquejar el potencial del Big Data a la indústria de les telecomunicacions d'Europa

Setembre 9, 2023 0 Comentaris
Tecnologia

Alfa Romeo presenta el 33 Stradale reinterpretat amb opcions de gasolina i elèctrica

Setembre 9, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris