Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

Tecnologia

Starfield de Bethesda rep crítiques mixtes a Steam

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Setembre 7, 2023
Starfield de Bethesda rep crítiques mixtes a Steam

Bethesda’s highly anticipated space game, Starfield, was released on September 6, marking the end of the developer’s 25-year-long dry spell for new intellectual property. The game has generated significant buzz among fans and critics alike, with many comparing it to Bethesda’s previous titles like Morrowind and Fallout 3.

In Starfield, players begin their journey as a miner who stumbles upon a strange artifact, setting off a multidimensional quest across different factions and spaceships. Although the game is set in space and features aliens and spaceships, Kotaku writer Zack Zwiezen points out that it still retains the familiar Bethesda RPG elements seen in previous titles.

Steam reviewers have shared mixed opinions about Starfield. Some praise the game’s beautiful environments, fantastic immersion, and storytelling, fulfilling the fantasy of living in another universe. These positive reviews highlight Starfield’s ability to transport players to a new and exciting setting.

However, not all Steam reviewers share this sentiment. Some criticize the game for being a glorified loading screen and point out that the combat mechanics are similar to previous Bethesda games like Skyrim and Fallout 4. These negative reviews argue that the game doesn’t offer enough innovation or improvement in gameplay.

Overall, Starfield has received a range of feedback on Steam, with some praising it as a solid game, while others find it lacking compared to Bethesda’s previous titles. As with any highly anticipated release, opinions are subjective, and individual gameplay experiences may vary.

Fonts:
– Kotaku
- Vapor

By Vicky Stavropoulou

post relacionats

Tecnologia

El director creatiu d'Epic Games, Donald Mustard, es retira

Setembre 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Tecnologia

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​vs Honda Civic Type-R: una cursa U-Drag propera

Setembre 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tecnologia

La biblioteca pública del comtat de McCracken ofereix cursos gratuïts d'alfabetització informàtica i digital per a persones grans

Setembre 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Has fallat

Tecnologia

El director creatiu d'Epic Games, Donald Mustard, es retira

Setembre 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris
Tecnologia

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​vs Honda Civic Type-R: una cursa U-Drag propera

Setembre 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
ciència

Un nou estudi troba que la combinació de piroxicam amb levonorgestrel augmenta l'efectivitat de l'anticoncepció d'emergència

Setembre 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris
Notícies

Revolucionant l'experiència de l'usuari: l'evolució de la tecnologia del panell de visualització

Setembre 9, 2023 0 Comentaris