Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

Tecnologia

Sony presenta la nova línia "Verona" de pantalles LED de cristall per a la producció virtual

ByRobert Andreu

Setembre 7, 2023
Sony presenta la nova línia "Verona" de pantalles LED de cristall per a la producció virtual

Sony has recently unveiled its new ‘Verona’ line of Crystal LED direct view displays, specifically designed for use in virtual production. These displays have been developed by Sony’s cinematic production solutions group in collaboration with companies and individuals, including cinematographers. Notable participants in this development process include Epic Games and Sony Pictures.

The company first showcased these displays at Sony’s Digital Media Production Center in Los Angeles and will soon be publicly unveiling them at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam. This new line of displays aims to address the shortcomings of currently available products, with a particular focus on improving black levels. Sony aims to enhance the contrast and achieve the desired atmospheric effects for virtual sets that closely mimic real-world lighting conditions.

The newly-developed surface technology not only enhances black levels but also reduces reflectivity, resulting in a more immersive visual experience. Following the IBC event, Sony plans to conduct testing of the Verona CLED line in production environments, with an anticipated release in the Spring. In addition to the hardware, Sony is also actively working on developing a software toolset to support virtual production workflows, which is currently being tested on undisclosed productions.

Sony’s approach aims to create a flexible and open ecosystem that supports virtual production without being exclusive or proprietary. By collaboratively developing these tools and technologies with various industry partners, Sony seeks to enhance the capabilities and efficiency of virtual production processes.

Fonts:
– Sony Digital Media Production Center
– International Broadcasting Convention (IBC)

By Robert Andreu

post relacionats

Tecnologia

Alfa Romeo presenta el 33 Stradale reinterpretat amb opcions de gasolina i elèctrica

Setembre 9, 2023 Robert Andreu
Tecnologia

S'ha informat que Apple no presenta l'iPhone 15 Ultra a l'esdeveniment "Wonderlust".

Setembre 9, 2023 Robert Andreu
Tecnologia

La transició de l'iPhone 15 a les vores arrodonides és el moviment correcte?

Setembre 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Has fallat

ciència

Els investigadors creen un robot suau "sense cervell" que navega per entorns complexos

Setembre 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
Notícies

Desbloquejar el potencial del Big Data a la indústria de les telecomunicacions d'Europa

Setembre 9, 2023 0 Comentaris
Tecnologia

Alfa Romeo presenta el 33 Stradale reinterpretat amb opcions de gasolina i elèctrica

Setembre 9, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris
Tecnologia

S'ha informat que Apple no presenta l'iPhone 15 Ultra a l'esdeveniment "Wonderlust".

Setembre 9, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris