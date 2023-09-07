Vida de ciutat

Nintendo comparteix un missatge de vídeo de l'antic Voice of Mario and Creator

ByGabriel Botha

Setembre 7, 2023
Nintendo has released a video message featuring Charles Martinet, the former voice of Mario, and Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of Mario. Although the message does not provide new information about the voice actor for the iconic plumber or the details of Martinet’s role as the Mario Ambassador, it does showcase Martinet’s enthusiasm and passion for both the fans and his new position.

In the video message, Miyamoto expresses gratitude to Martinet for his work and involvement in the series, acknowledging their long journey together since Martinet’s first voice role in Super Mario 64. Interestingly, Miyamoto reveals that Martinet used to call him “Papa” when they would meet.

While Martinet’s new role remains undisclosed, he hints at traveling worldwide to meet fans. This implies that he will likely make appearances at conventions for the foreseeable future.

As for the new voice of Mario, Luigi, Wario, and Waluigi, fans will have to wait until the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder in October to find out.

If you will miss Martinet as the voice of Mario, share your thoughts in the comments.

