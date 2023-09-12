Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

Tecnologia

El trànsit Wi-Fi es pot escoltar mitjançant la informació de formació de feixos

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Setembre 12, 2023
El trànsit Wi-Fi es pot escoltar mitjançant la informació de formació de feixos

A recent study conducted by researchers from Singapore and China has revealed that modern Wi-fi systems transmit beamforming information (BFI) in plaintext, making it vulnerable to eavesdropping. BFI is a feedback mechanism that allows the access point (AP) to optimize the signal between the AP and user devices.

The researchers developed an attack called WiKi-Eve, named after the theoretical attacker Eve, which can be executed using any standard network interface that can be put into “monitor” mode. The attack begins by acquiring the victim’s MAC address, which then enables the attacker to obtain the victim’s IP address and launch the WiKi-Eve attack.

During the attack, the attacker continuously records the BFI samples in the Wi-fi frames from the victim during the time window of the victim’s password typing. This time series of BFI samples can then be correlated with the victim’s password used to access a service. For example, when the victim contacts WeChat, their password is transmitted early in the interaction.

The researchers applied an adversarial learning framework to the cleartext BFI samples in an attempt to extract secrets from encrypted communications. The results of their tests showed that WiKi-Eve achieved an 88.9 percent inference accuracy for individual keystrokes and up to 65.8 percent top-10 accuracy for stealing passwords of mobile applications such as WeChat.

This research was conducted by academics from China’s Hunan University, Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, and Fudan University in China.

Fonts: arXiv

By Vicky Stavropoulou

post relacionats

Tecnologia

Dumplings casolans de poma es vendran a l'Apple Festival

Setembre 16, 2023 Robert Andreu
Tecnologia

Tecnologia: Apple augmenta la línia de productes amb actualitzacions emocionants

Setembre 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Tecnologia

Thunderbolt 5 arribarà el 2024: un potencial canvi de joc per a Apple

Setembre 16, 2023 Robert Andreu

Has fallat

ciència

Els astronautes russos i nord-americans atraquen amb l'Estació Espacial Internacional enmig de les tensions per Ucraïna

Setembre 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
Tecnologia

Dumplings casolans de poma es vendran a l'Apple Festival

Setembre 16, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris
Tecnologia

Tecnologia: Apple augmenta la línia de productes amb actualitzacions emocionants

Setembre 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris
ciència

SpaceX desplega amb èxit 22 satèl·lits Starlink des de Cap Cañaveral

Setembre 16, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris