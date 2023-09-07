Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

Tecnologia

WSFA 12 News a les 6 serà comercial gratuït per a l'obertura de la temporada de la NFL

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Setembre 7, 2023
WSFA 12 News a les 6 serà comercial gratuït per a l'obertura de la temporada de la NFL

WSFA 12 News at 6 will be a commercial-free, digital-only broadcast on Thursday as NBC covers the first NFL game of the 2023 season. The regular programing is scheduled to resume at 10:30 p.m. after the game.

The livestream of WSFA 12 News at 6 will be available on WSFA.com, the WSFA 12 News app, and on the article featuring the coverage. NBC will begin its coverage of the NFL Kickoff at 6 p.m. with a match between the Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs. The game will commence at 7:15 p.m.

For those who are not accessing this news on the WSFA News App, it is recommended to download the app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store to receive news alerts faster and for free.

WSFA 12 News is an Alabama-based news network and is owned by Gray Television. The station primarily serves the Montgomery area. The NFL Kickoff is a highly anticipated event that marks the beginning of a new football season.

Fonts:
– WSFA 12 News
- NBC

Definicions:
– Livestream: A live broadcast that can be viewed in real-time through an internet connection.
– Commercial-free: An uninterrupted broadcast without any advertisements.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

post relacionats

Tecnologia

El director creatiu d'Epic Games, Donald Mustard, es retira

Setembre 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Tecnologia

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​vs Honda Civic Type-R: una cursa U-Drag propera

Setembre 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tecnologia

La biblioteca pública del comtat de McCracken ofereix cursos gratuïts d'alfabetització informàtica i digital per a persones grans

Setembre 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Has fallat

Notícies

Explorant el futur de la seguretat Edge a LAMEA Telecommunications

Setembre 9, 2023 0 Comentaris
Tecnologia

El director creatiu d'Epic Games, Donald Mustard, es retira

Setembre 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris
Tecnologia

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​vs Honda Civic Type-R: una cursa U-Drag propera

Setembre 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
ciència

Un nou estudi troba que la combinació de piroxicam amb levonorgestrel augmenta l'efectivitat de l'anticoncepció d'emergència

Setembre 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris