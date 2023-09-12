Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

Tecnologia

OnePlus llança el programa Open Beta d'Android 14 per a OnePlus 11

ByMampho Brescia

Setembre 12, 2023
OnePlus llança el programa Open Beta d'Android 14 per a OnePlus 11

OnePlus has recently introduced its first Open Beta program for Android 14, allowing OnePlus 11 owners to test the update before its official release. The OxygenOS 14 Open Beta 1, based on Android 14, is now available for download from OnePlus’ website.

The Open Beta program provides users with the opportunity to experience the new features and improvements of OxygenOS 14. However, since this is the first Open Beta build, some features may not be available right away. OnePlus assures that more features will be included in subsequent versions of the update.

Currently, Open Beta 1 is limited to the OnePlus 11 and is available in select regions such as North America and India (with a limited number of testers). Unfortunately, users in Europe will not have access to the Open Beta update. To install the update, users can download the necessary files from OnePlus’ website and use the built-in manual update tool in OxygenOS. It’s important to note that reverting back to Android 13 requires a factory reset.

Originally, OnePlus had announced that OxygenOS 14 would bring performance enhancements through the “Trinity Engine” and was scheduled to launch on September 25. However, Google’s unexpected delay of Android 14 for Pixel phones indicates that OnePlus may also miss their intended release date. OnePlus has yet to address this potential delay.

Source: OnePlus Community forums

Definició:
– Open Beta program: A software testing phase where users can try out a pre-release version of the update and provide feedback before the official release.
Sources: OnePlus Community forums

By Mampho Brescia

post relacionats

Tecnologia

Dumplings casolans de poma es vendran a l'Apple Festival

Setembre 16, 2023 Robert Andreu
Tecnologia

Tecnologia: Apple augmenta la línia de productes amb actualitzacions emocionants

Setembre 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Tecnologia

Thunderbolt 5 arribarà el 2024: un potencial canvi de joc per a Apple

Setembre 16, 2023 Robert Andreu

Has fallat

ciència

Els astronautes russos i nord-americans atraquen amb l'Estació Espacial Internacional enmig de les tensions per Ucraïna

Setembre 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
Tecnologia

Dumplings casolans de poma es vendran a l'Apple Festival

Setembre 16, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris
Tecnologia

Tecnologia: Apple augmenta la línia de productes amb actualitzacions emocionants

Setembre 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris
ciència

SpaceX desplega amb èxit 22 satèl·lits Starlink des de Cap Cañaveral

Setembre 16, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris