Nanoprecise presenta el primer sensor de manteniment predictiu de recollida d'energia lleugera del món

Setembre 8, 2023
Nanoprecise Sci Corp has launched a groundbreaking sensor called MachineDoctor™ LUX, which is the world’s first light energy harvesting sensor that complies with Zone 0 regulations. This innovative sensor not only enhances efficiency and precision but also addresses the need for sustainable solutions in industrial monitoring.

MachineDoctor LUX is designed to function seamlessly in both indoor and outdoor environments by harnessing power from ambient light sources. This eliminates the need for battery replacements, reducing the overall environmental impact of the sensor. With its Smart Power Management system, the sensor combines light energy harvesting through solar panels with a long-life Lithium-Ion battery, ensuring uninterrupted data collection even in low-light conditions. Its dual power system makes it self-sustainable, with a lifespan of up to 10 years.

According to Sunil Vedula, Founder & CEO at Nanoprecise Sci Corp, the MachineDoctor LUX sensor represents their commitment to innovation and sustainability. By operating off ambient light, the sensor enhances operational efficiency and supports customers and partners in their efforts towards a greener future.

The versatility of the MachineDoctor LUX sensor extends beyond its energy efficiency. With cellular connectivity via e-sim and a non-intrusive installation process, the sensor is suitable for a wide range of applications. It empowers businesses to access real-time data insights without the limitations of battery dependency.

Nanoprecise Sci Corp specializes in AI-based predictive maintenance solutions, enabling early detection of machine operation changes. Their focus is on reducing the carbon footprint of manufacturing plants by implementing AI and IIoT technology. Nanoprecise is a leading provider of energy efficiency and health analytics platform for industrial assets.

