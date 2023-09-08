Vida de ciutat

Jean-Claude Van Damme fa el seu debut a Mortal Kombat 1

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Setembre 8, 2023
In a recent appearance on the YouTube show ‘Hot Ones’, Mortal Kombat series co-creator Ed Boon revealed the highly anticipated Jean-Claude Van Damme skin for the character Johnny Cage in the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1. This is a significant moment for the series, as the creators had originally envisioned the game as a tribute to the famous martial artist and actor.

Boon explained that when they were developing the very first Mortal Kombat game, they reached out to Van Damme’s team to see if he would be interested in being the arcade game’s main character. Unfortunately, they were unsuccessful in their attempts to collaborate with him at the time. However, in a stroke of luck, they were able to secure Van Damme’s participation for Mortal Kombat 1, with him providing his voice for the character.

Fans of the series were ecstatic to get a first look at the Jean-Claude Van Damme skin for Johnny Cage. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing surprise at how great it looks. The reveal took place during the Hot Ones episode featuring Ed Boon, and can be seen at the 5:50 mark of the video.

This news comes shortly after the announcement that actress Megan Fox will be portraying the Outworld vampire Nitara in Mortal Kombat 1. With these exciting additions to the roster, anticipation for the game continues to build.

