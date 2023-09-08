Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

El dispositiu Mystery de Valve rep la certificació a Corea del Sud

ByRobert Andreu

Setembre 8, 2023
Valve has recently obtained certification in South Korea for an undisclosed device, leaving gamers speculating about its purpose. The certification, dated August 28th, reveals that the device will feature specific low-power wireless capabilities, including 5GHz WiFi.

While the details are scarce, enthusiasts are considering various possibilities. Some believe it could be a refresh for Valve’s Steam Deck, a handheld gaming device that already includes WiFi capabilities. Others speculate that it might be the rumored Deckard VR headset, which, according to previous patents, will have a standalone mode.

The certification does not provide enough information to definitively determine the nature of the device. However, recent developments suggest that Valve is actively working on improving SteamVR for Linux, igniting speculation that this certification could be a step towards the successor of their virtual reality flagship, the Index.

Intriguingly, Brad Lynch discovered a password-protected Valve Galileo-specific mirror of Steam OS during their investigations. This adds further fuel to the speculation that Valve is embarking on new ventures.

As of now, Valve has not made any official announcements, leaving the gaming community eagerly awaiting more details. Only time will tell what Valve’s secret device will ultimately become.

– Brad Lynch on X (Source: GamingOnLinux.com)

By Robert Andreu

