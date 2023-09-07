Vida de ciutat

Responsable de privadesa de Meta: navegant per la paradoxa de la privadesa

ByRobert Andreu

Setembre 7, 2023
Privacy regulations and increased awareness among consumers and businesses have created a complex landscape in the tech world. Companies like Meta are realizing the importance of data protection and are evolving their approach to privacy and data use. As Meta strives to build thoughtfully, Michel Protti, the Chief Privacy Officer for product at Meta, plays a crucial role in ensuring privacy data flows in everything the company develops.

Protti and his team assess privacy data flows in hardware, apps, and tools to craft privacy policies, conduct privacy reviews, and address any issues that arise. Their goal is not only to comply with regulations but also to prioritize user privacy. While another team focuses on policy questions and strategy, Protti and his team are the operational ground force, aligning Meta’s products and services with their mission and privacy goals.

Protti brings a wealth of experience to his role at Meta. Previously, he led product marketing for Meta’s partnerships and product groups, including media, games, workplace, and connectivity teams. He also held leadership positions at Guggenheim Digital Media and Yahoo, where he served as the country manager of Yahoo Canada and the chief of staff to the CEO. Protti’s career began at McKinsey & Company in the tech, media, and telecom practice.

For those eager to learn more about Meta’s privacy efforts, Protti will be joining TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 in San Francisco for a fireside chat titled “Navigating the Privacy Paradox with Meta’s Chief Privacy Officer.” This session promises to provide valuable insights into how Meta navigates the complexities of privacy in the modern tech landscape.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 will be held from September 19–21, and those interested can purchase tickets now. Companies interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at the event can contact TechCrunch’s sponsorship sales team.

Fonts:
– TechCrunch Disrupt 2023.

