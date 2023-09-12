Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

Tecnologia

Matty J assumeix un nou paper com a director d'embalatge d'ALDI per recaptar diners per a la caritat

ByMampho Brescia

Setembre 12, 2023
Matty J assumeix un nou paper com a director d'embalatge d'ALDI per recaptar diners per a la caritat

Former Bachelor star, Matthew Johnson, also known as Matty J, has been named ALDI Australia’s first Chief Packing Officer (CPO) and will lead the supermarket’s first-ever bag packing service. Customers who opt for the $2 VIPacking service will have their groceries packed by Matty J and other bag packers while they relax and enjoy a coffee in-store. The funds raised from this service will be donated to Camp Quality, an Australian children’s cancer charity that provides recreational activities and hospital programs for children with cancer.

Matty J expressed his excitement about being chosen as ALDI’s CPO, stating that he has always wanted a chief officer title. He has been brushing up on his packing skills and looks forward to packing as many bags as possible for this great cause. On September 16, Matty J will be personally packing bags at ALDI’s Brookvale store in Sydney.

In addition to the bag packing service, ALDI will be selling Camp Quality merchandise, including T-shirts, hats, sunglasses, water bottles, and wrapping paper. ALDI will also match all customer donations made at the register or online, up to the value of $100,000.

ALDI has been a long-standing partner of Camp Quality, donating over $5.3 million since 2020. These funds have helped over 5,662 children attend recreational programs. ALDI Managing Director in NSW, Alex Foster, mentioned that Matty J’s packing skills will be put to the test, as ALDI’s customers are expert bag packers themselves. ALDI wants to ensure that Matty J follows the golden rules of packing, such as placing heavy items at the bottom and lighter items on top.

Camp Quality CEO, Deborah Thomas, expressed her gratitude for the partnership with ALDI, stating that the funds raised help children facing the trauma of cancer by providing specialist care, a supportive community, respite opportunities, and educational programs.

Fonts:

– NCA NewsWire (not supplied)
– ALDI

By Mampho Brescia

post relacionats

Tecnologia

Es rumoreja que Samsung Galaxy Ring debutarà l'any vinent

Setembre 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tecnologia

EA presenta funcions interessants i data de llançament per a NHL 24

Setembre 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tecnologia

Els darrers iPhones d'Apple veuen una forta demanda, els terminis de lliurament es redueixen fins al novembre

Setembre 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Has fallat

ciència

Una alternativa més segura a CRISPR: els investigadors japonesos desenvolupen una nova tècnica d'edició de gens amb menys mutacions no desitjades

Setembre 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
Notícies

Viu el captivador món de Reign

Setembre 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris
Tecnologia

Es rumoreja que Samsung Galaxy Ring debutarà l'any vinent

Setembre 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
Notícies

L'Estació Espacial Internacional continua la cooperació entre els EUA i Rússia

Setembre 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris