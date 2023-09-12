Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

Tecnologia

Les ments més feliços reconegudes per ISG per treballar de transformació digital amb DoubleVerify

ByGabriel Botha

Setembre 12, 2023
Les ments més feliços reconegudes per ISG per treballar de transformació digital amb DoubleVerify

Happiest Minds Technologies, a leading technology company specializing in digital transformation, has been recognized by ISG, a leading technology research and advisory firm, for its work with media and entertainment company DoubleVerify. Happiest Minds was selected as one of five projects recognized in the media and entertainment category.

DoubleVerify, a client of Happiest Minds since 2018, provides solutions that increase trust in metrics related to digital advertising. DoubleVerify wanted to expand its offerings to connected TVs and OTT platforms, which required robust quality assurance of reporting metrics. Happiest Minds carried out an assessment using its Test Maturity Assessment (TMA) framework and helped DoubleVerify modernize its tech stack and obtain accreditation from the Media Rating Council.

The partnership between DoubleVerify and Happiest Minds has been described as a catalyst for both businesses. Nisim Tal, Chief Technology Officer at DoubleVerify, praised Happiest Minds for providing agile methodologies, robust processes, and experienced talent, which created an environment for innovation and business excellence.

Joseph Anantharaju, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Product Engineering Services at Happiest Minds, emphasized the company’s expertise in collaborating with Enterprise SaaS companies, fueling new product development and innovation while accelerating time to market. He described the ISG recognition as a testament to Happiest Minds’ digital engineering capabilities.

Paul Reynolds, ISG Partner and Chief Research Officer, highlighted the accelerated adoption of digital technologies and business models seen in this year’s case studies. The Happiest Minds case study with DoubleVerify stood out as an example of how digital transformation can drive product development and achieve a first-mover advantage in an unexplored market.

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited is a mindful IT company that enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers. They leverage disruptive technologies such as AI, blockchain, cloud, and IoT to deliver seamless customer experiences and actionable insights.

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics, aiming to strengthen the digital advertising ecosystem and ensure a fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media.

Overall, Happiest Minds’ recognition by ISG highlights their digital engineering capabilities and their ability to add value to DoubleVerify’s growth journey.

Fonts:
– [ISG](https://www.isg-one.com)
– [Happiest Minds Technologies Limited](https://www.happiestminds.com)
– [DoubleVerify](https://www.doubleverify.com)

By Gabriel Botha

post relacionats

Tecnologia

Dumplings casolans de poma es vendran a l'Apple Festival

Setembre 16, 2023 Robert Andreu
Tecnologia

Tecnologia: Apple augmenta la línia de productes amb actualitzacions emocionants

Setembre 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Tecnologia

Thunderbolt 5 arribarà el 2024: un potencial canvi de joc per a Apple

Setembre 16, 2023 Robert Andreu

Has fallat

ciència

Els astronautes russos i nord-americans atraquen amb l'Estació Espacial Internacional enmig de les tensions per Ucraïna

Setembre 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
Tecnologia

Dumplings casolans de poma es vendran a l'Apple Festival

Setembre 16, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris
Tecnologia

Tecnologia: Apple augmenta la línia de productes amb actualitzacions emocionants

Setembre 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris
ciència

SpaceX desplega amb èxit 22 satèl·lits Starlink des de Cap Cañaveral

Setembre 16, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris