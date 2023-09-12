Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

Tecnologia

Google llança el projecte Digital Futures per explorar les implicacions de la IA

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Setembre 12, 2023
Google llança el projecte Digital Futures per explorar les implicacions de la IA

Google has announced the launch of the Digital Futures Project, an initiative aimed at understanding the opportunities and challenges presented by artificial intelligence (AI). The project brings together insights from academia, public policy, and civil society to shed light on the far-reaching implications of AI.

At the core of the initiative is a $20 million fund managed by Google.org, which will provide grants to globally-recognized think tanks and academic institutions. The aim is to support independent thinkers in exploring important questions related to AI, such as its impact on global security, its effect on labor and economic structures, and the optimal governance structures for responsible AI innovation.

Several prestigious organizations have already been selected as inaugural grantees, including the Aspen Institute, Brookings Institution, and MIT Work of the Future. Google also noted that the fund would support institutions worldwide and more details would be announced soon.

The Digital Futures Project is part of Google’s ongoing commitment to responsible AI development. The company has established a comprehensive set of AI Principles and a governance team to oversee their implementation. Through the project, Google hopes to foster independent research on AI that benefits everyone.

Recognizing that responsible AI development requires collective efforts, Google has also joined forces with other big tech AI companies to form the Frontier Model Forum. This forum aims to promote responsible development of AI models.

The implications of AI extend across multiple sectors, from healthcare to urban planning. While AI has the potential to revolutionize various aspects of human life, it also raises concerns about fairness, misinformation, and security. Google’s Digital Futures Project and its support of independent research seek to catalyze vital discussions and research on these important issues.

Fonts:

– Anunci del Projecte de futurs digitals de Google
– Google AI Principles and governance team
– Frontier Model Forum for responsible development of AI models

Note: The featured image of this article has been removed.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

post relacionats

Tecnologia

Dumplings casolans de poma es vendran a l'Apple Festival

Setembre 16, 2023 Robert Andreu
Tecnologia

Tecnologia: Apple augmenta la línia de productes amb actualitzacions emocionants

Setembre 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Tecnologia

Thunderbolt 5 arribarà el 2024: un potencial canvi de joc per a Apple

Setembre 16, 2023 Robert Andreu

Has fallat

ciència

Els astronautes russos i nord-americans atraquen amb l'Estació Espacial Internacional enmig de les tensions per Ucraïna

Setembre 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
Tecnologia

Dumplings casolans de poma es vendran a l'Apple Festival

Setembre 16, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris
Tecnologia

Tecnologia: Apple augmenta la línia de productes amb actualitzacions emocionants

Setembre 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris
ciència

SpaceX desplega amb èxit 22 satèl·lits Starlink des de Cap Cañaveral

Setembre 16, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris