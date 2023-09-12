Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

Tecnologia

Vista prèvia: Forza Motorsport continua amb el seu llegat de conducció immersiva

ByGabriel Botha

Setembre 12, 2023
Vista prèvia: Forza Motorsport continua amb el seu llegat de conducció immersiva

Forza Motorsport, the popular console-exclusive racing simulator series developed by Turn 10 Studios, is back with its latest iteration. Known for its high quality and immersive driving experience, the franchise has become the Xbox equivalent of PlayStation’s Gran Turismo. While the game may seem serious at first, it quickly dispels the notion that you need to be an expert to enjoy it.

The preview build of Forza Motorsport showcases its stunning visuals, with light bouncing off the polished bonnets of the cars as you race around the tracks. The next-gen console’s power is evident in the way light interacts with the vehicles, whether it’s natural light or streetlights from the tracks. It’s not just a visual feast; the game also offers intuitive controls that make it easy to handle on the track. The developers have honed in on what makes a racing simulator truly work, ensuring that players have an enjoyable experience.

The preview allows players to race on five tracks, including the iconic Maple Valley and a fictional track inspired by a Grand Prix Japan style. The first career mode racing series, called the Builder’s Cup, consists of three tracks and offers a choice of three cars: 2019 Subaru STI S209, 2018 Honda Civic Type R, or 2018 Ford Mustang GT. Forza Motorsport aims to be accessible to all players, with a focus on getting them acquainted with the feel of being behind the wheel. The game emphasizes that there is no right or wrong way to play, whether it’s utilizing the rewind feature to correct mistakes or facing a more challenging experience with unforgiving AI and permanent damage.

Fonts:

– Turn 10 Studios / YouTube

By Gabriel Botha

post relacionats

Tecnologia

Es rumoreja que Samsung Galaxy Ring debutarà l'any vinent

Setembre 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tecnologia

EA presenta funcions interessants i data de llançament per a NHL 24

Setembre 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tecnologia

Els darrers iPhones d'Apple veuen una forta demanda, els terminis de lliurament es redueixen fins al novembre

Setembre 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Has fallat

ciència

Una alternativa més segura a CRISPR: els investigadors japonesos desenvolupen una nova tècnica d'edició de gens amb menys mutacions no desitjades

Setembre 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
Notícies

Viu el captivador món de Reign

Setembre 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris
Tecnologia

Es rumoreja que Samsung Galaxy Ring debutarà l'any vinent

Setembre 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
Notícies

L'Estació Espacial Internacional continua la cooperació entre els EUA i Rússia

Setembre 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris