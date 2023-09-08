Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

Tecnologia

The Federal Reserve is Far from Issuing Its Own Digital Currency, Says Top Regulatory Official

ByGabriel Botha

Setembre 8, 2023
The Federal Reserve is Far from Issuing Its Own Digital Currency, Says Top Regulatory Official

The Federal Reserve’s Vice Chair for Supervision, Michael Barr, stated that the central bank is “a long way” from making a decision on whether to issue its own digital currency. Barr emphasized that the Fed would only proceed with a digital currency with clear support from the president and authorizing legislation from Congress. He highlighted that the Fed needs to thoroughly understand the implications and tradeoffs that central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) introduce, as the Fed is both the issuer of U.S. currency and an operator in the payments system.

Barr’s remarks align with those made by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who also stated that the Fed would not move forward with a digital currency without explicit authorization from Congress. There has been skepticism surrounding the idea of a digital currency, with concerns raised by the banking industry and some members of Congress about the concentration of power in the hands of the Fed.

Regarding digital currencies issued outside of official channels, Barr expressed deep concern about stablecoins gaining a strong foothold in the financial system without sufficient oversight. Stablecoins, which are digital assets pegged to a currency like the U.S. dollar, have attracted the attention of regulators and lawmakers due to a lack of regulatory framework and oversight.

Barr emphasized that banks interested in dealing with stablecoins must have approval from their supervisors and establish robust risk management measures. However, he acknowledged that the Fed’s policy only applies to banks under its direct supervision, leaving room for other government-monitored banks to go further.

Barr highlighted the importance of establishing the right legislative and regulatory framework before significant risks emerge from the use of stablecoins as a widespread means of payment and store of value. This is crucial to safeguard financial stability, maintain effective monetary policy, and protect the integrity of the U.S. payments system.

Source: Pete Schroeder, Thomson Reuters.

By Gabriel Botha

post relacionats

Tecnologia

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: especificacions clau filtrades per al proper vaixell insígnia

Setembre 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Tecnologia

Vulnerabilitat de dia zero en dispositius Apple explotats per oferir programari espia Pegasus

Setembre 8, 2023 Robert Andreu
Tecnologia

Els inversors segueixen sent escèptics sobre el proper llançament d'iPhone d'Apple

Setembre 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Has fallat

ciència

MOXIE de la NASA: revolucionant l'exploració de Mart amb la producció d'oxigen

Setembre 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris
Tecnologia

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: especificacions clau filtrades per al proper vaixell insígnia

Setembre 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris
Notícies

Per què les marques de pneumàtics necessiten simplificar les seves gammes

Setembre 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris
Notícies

Potenciant l'economia digital: una anàlisi exhaustiva del mercat de bus de dades

Setembre 8, 2023 0 Comentaris