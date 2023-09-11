Improved Security Features in Samsung’s One UI Watch 5 Update

Samsung’s One UI Watch 5 update brings forth improved security features for Galaxy Watch users. One noteworthy change is that PIN or pattern-based screen locks can no longer be bypassed by factory resets. This means that if your Galaxy Watch runs the latest update and you have a PIN or pattern-based screen lock enabled, you will be prompted to enter the PIN or pattern during the initial setup after a factory reset.

In the event of a lost or stolen Galaxy Watch, this added security feature prevents unauthorized access and protects your personal data. It ensures that no one else can use your watch without entering the correct PIN or pattern. This update aims to provide enhanced security and peace of mind for Galaxy Watch users.

However, if you forget your PIN or pattern, you can still regain access to your Galaxy Watch by confirming your identity through your Google account and smartphone. By using your Google ID or fingerprint, you can recover your Galaxy Watch after a factory reset.

It’s important to note that some users have reported issues with confirming their Google account using the fingerprint scanner during the setup process. However, entering the Google account’s password manually has proven to be a successful method for identity confirmation and unlocking the watch.

The One UI Watch 5 update initially debuted with the Galaxy Watch 6 series and is now available for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 lineups in various markets. Samsung continues to prioritize the security and privacy of its users, and this update is a testament to their commitment.

Overall, the improved security measures in the One UI Watch 5 update offer greater protection for Galaxy Watch users and ensure that their personal data remains secure even in the event of a factory reset.

