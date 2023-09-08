Vida de ciutat

eBay presenta una eina d'IA per crear llistes de productes a la seva plataforma

Setembre 8, 2023
Summary: eBay has unveiled a new image-based listing tool that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to auto-generate a product description from a single photo. The tool, available only on the eBay app for iOS users currently, allows sellers to simply snap a picture of the item, and the AI will fill in all the necessary details, including titles, descriptions, release dates, and sub-categories. It even suggests a price and shipping cost. The feature aims to simplify the listing process and remove barriers to entry for first-time sellers, who may find it overwhelming to create competitive listings. Initial feedback has been positive, with 95% of users who tried the AI-generated descriptions opting to use them. Additionally, eBay announced a seamless background-removing tool that replaces the background of the product image with a clean white backdrop. These new tools demonstrate eBay’s commitment to leveraging the latest technology to enhance the user experience on its platform.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) refers to the simulation of human intelligence in machines that are capable of understanding, learning, and performing tasks that typically require human intelligence.

Source: Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

