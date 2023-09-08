Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

Tecnologia

EA Sports WRC: llista de cotxes confirmats per al proper joc

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Setembre 8, 2023
EA Sports WRC: llista de cotxes confirmats per al proper joc

EA Sports WRC, the upcoming racing game developed by Codemasters, is set to release in November 2023. The game aims to provide a realistic rally racing experience, drawing inspiration from Codemasters’ previous titles like Colin McRae and Dirt Rally. One of the exciting features of EA Sports WRC is the inclusion of iconic cars from the history of the sport. Here is a list of all the confirmed cars for the game so far.

The game will feature a total of 10 current WRC, WRC2, and Junior WRC cars, along with 68 other vehicles spanning 60 years of rallying. Some of the notable cars include the Ford Puma Rally1 HYBRID, Hyundai i20 N Rally1 HYBRID, and Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 HYBRID. Additionally, players will have the opportunity to build their own rally cars in the Builder mode.

EA Sports WRC will also offer a VR mode, allowing players to immerse themselves in the thrilling experience of driving their dream rally car. The game continues to reveal the names of vehicles gradually, and more cars are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Fans of rally racing and sim-racing enthusiasts can look forward to experiencing the challenging tracks and intense competition in EA Sports WRC. With Codemasters’ expertise in developing racing games, the upcoming title promises to be a quintessential choice for rally racing enthusiasts.

For more updates on EA Sports WRC and other racing games, stay tuned for further announcements by EA.

Fonts:
– EA Sports WRC official announcements

By Vicky Stavropoulou

post relacionats

Tecnologia

L'associació entre PWC i Google Cloud: fer realitat el veritable viatge al núvol

Setembre 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Tecnologia

Com crear la millor versió de Shadowheart a Baldur's Gate 3

Setembre 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Tecnologia

Problemes de rendiment de l'ordinador de Starfield: per què podria ser necessària una actualització

Setembre 8, 2023 Robert Andreu

Has fallat

ciència

SpaceX es prepara per a un altre llançament de Starlink

Setembre 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
Tecnologia

L'associació entre PWC i Google Cloud: fer realitat el veritable viatge al núvol

Setembre 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris
Notícies

Adoptar ACaaS: la clau per millorar la seguretat i l'eficiència en l'era digital

Setembre 8, 2023 0 Comentaris
ciència

Els investigadors fan créixer amb èxit ronyons humanitzats en porcs

Setembre 8, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris