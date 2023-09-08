Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

La trobada de llengües del món i humanitats digitals torna a la Universitat d'Arkansas

Gabriel Botha

Setembre 8, 2023
The World Languages and Digital Humanities Studio at the University of Arkansas is thrilled to announce the return of the Digital Humanities Meet-Up. The event will take place in the studio located in the J.B. Hunt Center on September 14th from 4-5 p.m.

During the opening DH Meet-Up, faculty and graduate students from the Department of World Languages, Literatures, and Cultures will showcase their projects that combine world cultures and digital technology. Attendees can expect to see presentations on various topics, such as 360 photography, interactive virtual tours of ancient sites, touch-screen paleography lessons for learning Medieval French, and the innovative use of digital tools in the classroom.

Following the event, there will be a reception held in the WLDH Studio, providing an opportunity for attendees to network and further discuss the projects presented.

The second DH Meet-Up of the month will take place on September 28th from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. This meet-up will feature faculty and graduate students from the WLLC department who will share their plans for future projects combining world cultures and digital technology. This includes proposals for funding, potential courses, and learning units. Lunch will be provided by the studio following this event.

A full line-up of panelists for both DH Meet-Ups will be announced closer to the date, and more information about these events can be found on the UARK Campus Calendar. For any questions, please reach out to Curtis Maughan at [protegit per correu electrònic] or Cheyenne Roy at [protegit per correu electrònic].

