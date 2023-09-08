Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

Tecnologia

Dbrand Unveils Arachnoplates, a Stylish Alternative to Sony’s Spider-Man PS5 Covers

ByMampho Brescia

Setembre 8, 2023
Dbrand Unveils Arachnoplates, a Stylish Alternative to Sony’s Spider-Man PS5 Covers

Canadian company Dbrand has introduced a new alternative to Sony’s sold-out Spider-Man 2 console covers for the PlayStation 5 (PS5). The company’s Arachnoplates offer a more visually striking design that resembles a graphic novel, featuring the iconic clash between Spider-Man and Venom. Unlike Sony’s plates, Dbrand’s Arachnoplates do not include any corporate logos.

Dbrand’s CEO, Adam Ijaz, states that the focus of the Arachnoplates is on superior execution and design. Unlike some other third-party plates, the Arachnoplates do not contain any hidden messages or Easter eggs that could potentially offend the original console manufacturer. The Arachnoplates will be priced at $65, the same as Sony’s limited-edition plates, but do not include the middle skin or color-changing red light strips. The company plans to ship the Arachnoplates on October 20th, offering free shipping to customers in the US and Canada, with worldwide shipping also available.

In addition to the Arachnoplates, Dbrand continues to sell its transparent Retro Darkplates and jet black plates for the PS5. However, due to legal constraints, none of these options feature the distinctive “popped collar” design seen on Sony’s plates.

Fonts:
– The Verge: [Article](https://www.theverge.com/2021/10/13/22725696/dbrand-arachnoplates-ps5-alternative-spider-man-console-covers)

By Mampho Brescia

post relacionats

Tecnologia

Esdeveniment de llançament anual d'Apple: què esperar

Setembre 9, 2023 Robert Andreu
Tecnologia

Una gelada de maig devastadora perjudica els cultius locals de poma

Setembre 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Tecnologia

Què esperar de l'Apple Watch Series 9 i l'Apple Watch Ultra 2

Setembre 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Has fallat

Tecnologia

Esdeveniment de llançament anual d'Apple: què esperar

Setembre 9, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris
Tecnologia

Una gelada de maig devastadora perjudica els cultius locals de poma

Setembre 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris
Tecnologia

Què esperar de l'Apple Watch Series 9 i l'Apple Watch Ultra 2

Setembre 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
Tecnologia

vivo T2 Pro: una addició centrada en el rendiment a la sèrie T2

Setembre 9, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris