Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

Tecnologia

Star Trek: Infinite: un canvi de joc per als excursionistes i els entusiastes de l'estratègia

ByRobert Andreu

Setembre 8, 2023
Star Trek: Infinite: un canvi de joc per als excursionistes i els entusiastes de l'estratègia

Paradox Interactive and Nimble Giant Entertainment have joined forces to release a game that will revolutionize the Alpha and Beta Quadrants. Titled Star Trek: Infinite, this new space sim is licensed by Paramount Consumer Products and will be available for Mac and PC users on October 12, 2023.

For avid space explorers, there is an opportunity to pre-order the game and gain exclusive perks. These include options for Star Trek: Lower Decks uniforms, access to the U.S.S. Cerritos, a science ship designed for minor nations in the Second Contact mode, and an exclusive Klingon advisor voice line.

For a premium experience, the Digital Deluxe Edition (DDE) offers more than just the core game. It includes a digital artbook, the official soundtrack, and an in-game music pack featuring classic tunes from the Star Trek universe.

Set decades before Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Infinite allows players to take control of their chosen faction: the United Federation of Planets, Romulan Star Empire, Cardassian Union, or Klingon Empire. Players will experience galactic politics, empire economics, and engage in first contact scenarios with unknown species. The game remains faithful to Star Trek lore while introducing new storylines to explore.

Star Trek: Infinite is set to launch on October 12, 2023, for Mac and PC users. Fans of the franchise can look forward to immersing themselves in the Star Trek universe and forging their own path in the galaxy. Live long and prosper, gamers!

Fonts:
– Paradox Interactive and Nimble Giant Entertainment

By Robert Andreu

post relacionats

Tecnologia

El programari espia de l'empresa israeliana NSO explota un defecte del dispositiu Apple recentment descobert: investigadors

Setembre 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Tecnologia

Fenwick patrocina Digital Health Counsel 2023

Setembre 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Tecnologia

Les restriccions governamentals de l'iPhone a la Xina provoquen una caiguda del valor de mercat d'Apple

Setembre 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Has fallat

Notícies

How to Manage Storage on Your Smartphone

Setembre 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
Notícies

A Comprehensive Guide to NAND Flash Memory and its Applications in Tech Industry

Setembre 9, 2023 0 Comentaris
Notícies

Petjades de dinosaures recentment descobertes a Texas

Setembre 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
Notícies

Una guia completa per implementar la gestió multinúvol a les empreses tecnològiques

Setembre 9, 2023 0 Comentaris