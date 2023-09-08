Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

Tecnologia

Apple publica una actualització de programari d'emergència per abordar la vulnerabilitat del programari espia

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Setembre 8, 2023
Apple publica una actualització de programari d'emergència per abordar la vulnerabilitat del programari espia

Apple has released an emergency software update to address a previously unknown vulnerability in its iOS code that allowed the Israeli NSO Group to remotely inject its Pegasus spyware onto iPhones and iPads. The vulnerability, known as a zero-day, enabled NSO customers, including Saudi Arabia, Rwanda, and Mexico, to hide code within images sent via iMessage, allowing the Pegasus spyware to take control of a device.

Pegasus is a military-grade spyware that can bypass encryption and access encrypted messages, activate the camera and microphone remotely, and track the location of the device. NSO has been linked to human rights abuses in several countries, resulting in the company being blacklisted by the US Department of Commerce. The software update also addresses a vulnerability in the Apple Wallet, where payment cards are stored.

This patch is part of an ongoing battle between tech companies and spyware manufacturers, many of which are based in Israel. These manufacturers exploit unknown vulnerabilities in smartphones for government agencies to conduct surveillance without detection. NSO has claimed that its product is meant to be used for monitoring potential terrorists and fighting organized crime.

The vulnerability was discovered by the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab, which found it on the phone of an employee of a civil society organization. Citizen Lab has previously linked the Pegasus spyware to hundreds of dissidents, journalists, lawyers, and opposition leaders in countries with poor human rights records. Enabling Lockdown Mode on iPhones can block these types of breaches and severely restrict certain functions.

The discovery of this latest vulnerability highlights NSO’s ability to find weaknesses in sophisticated operating systems despite financial difficulties caused by US government sanctions. NSO, staffed by former members of the Israeli army’s signals intelligence units, is currently facing a lawsuit from WhatsApp and other tech giants over the use of its spyware.

In recent weeks, multiple individuals, including a political reporter for the Daily Mail, received notifications from Apple indicating that their devices had been targeted by “state actors.” It is unclear whether these attacks were carried out by NSO or its competitors.

Fonts:
– The Financial Times

By Vicky Stavropoulou

post relacionats

Tecnologia

Sis maneres de mantenir el vostre seny en un xat de WhatsApp de grup escolar per a pares

Setembre 8, 2023 Robert Andreu
Tecnologia

La torre de sensors s'enfronta als acomiadaments i la reestructuració com a empresa d'intel·ligència de mercat

Setembre 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Tecnologia

Explorant la recerca secundaria "Primer contacte" a Starfield

Setembre 8, 2023 Robert Andreu

Has fallat

Tecnologia

Sis maneres de mantenir el vostre seny en un xat de WhatsApp de grup escolar per a pares

Setembre 8, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris
Tecnologia

La torre de sensors s'enfronta als acomiadaments i la reestructuració com a empresa d'intel·ligència de mercat

Setembre 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris
Tecnologia

Explorant la recerca secundaria "Primer contacte" a Starfield

Setembre 8, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris
Notícies

Com la comunicació de llum visible està configurant el futur de les ciutats intel·ligents i de l'IoT

Setembre 8, 2023 0 Comentaris