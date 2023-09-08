Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

Tecnologia

Auriculars i auriculars Sennheiser a la venda a Amazon: aconseguiu les millors ofertes ara!

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Setembre 8, 2023
Auriculars i auriculars Sennheiser a la venda a Amazon: aconseguiu les millors ofertes ara!

Amazon is currently offering discounted prices on a range of Sennheiser earbuds and over-ear headphones, including the highly acclaimed Momentum True Wireless 3 Earbuds. Known for their exceptional sound quality, Sennheiser products are often associated with higher price tags. However, Amazon’s limited-time offer provides an opportunity to own these top-notch earbuds at a more affordable price.

The Momentum True Wireless 3 Earbuds usually retail for $399.95 but are now available at a discounted price of just $265 on Amazon, offering a significant 34% saving. These earbuds are equipped with TrueResponse drivers and the aptX Adaptive codec, delivering a high-quality audio experience with deep bass. They also feature Adaptive Noise Reduction, effectively eliminating unwanted external noise, while the Transparency Mode allows users to remain aware of their surroundings.

The ergonomic design of these earbuds ensures a snug fit, enhancing comfort during extended usage. Furthermore, the impressive battery life provides up to 28 hours of playtime with on-the-go charging. Customers have praised the exceptional comfort, stylish appearance, and powerful speakers of the Momentum True Wireless 3 Earbuds.

In addition to the earbuds, Amazon’s sale includes discounts on other Sennheiser over-ear headphones and models. This is an excellent opportunity for tech enthusiasts and music lovers to take advantage of these price reductions and invest in Sennheiser’s top-quality audio devices.

Please note that prices are accurate at the time of publication.

Fonts:
– Sennheiser Earbuds and Headphones at Amazon.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

post relacionats

Tecnologia

El director creatiu d'Epic Games, Donald Mustard, es retira

Setembre 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Tecnologia

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​vs Honda Civic Type-R: una cursa U-Drag propera

Setembre 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tecnologia

La biblioteca pública del comtat de McCracken ofereix cursos gratuïts d'alfabetització informàtica i digital per a persones grans

Setembre 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Has fallat

Notícies

Explorant el futur de la seguretat Edge a LAMEA Telecommunications

Setembre 9, 2023 0 Comentaris
Tecnologia

El director creatiu d'Epic Games, Donald Mustard, es retira

Setembre 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris
Tecnologia

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​vs Honda Civic Type-R: una cursa U-Drag propera

Setembre 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
ciència

Un nou estudi troba que la combinació de piroxicam amb levonorgestrel augmenta l'efectivitat de l'anticoncepció d'emergència

Setembre 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentaris