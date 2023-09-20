Vida de ciutat

ciència

L'arquitectura modular permet que el cervell dels mamífers controli les entrades externes, segons els científics

ByGabriel Botha

Setembre 20, 2023
Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery regarding the organization of the mammalian brain. Through the use of an experimental system that grew neurons on microfabricated glass surfaces, researchers found that the outer cortex of the brain has the ability to maintain control over its external inputs due to its interconnected but independently functioning modules.

The cortex, which is the outer layer of the brain responsible for various functions such as sensory perception and motor control, contains a large number of neurons. These neuronal networks need to be able to segregate inputs from specialized circuits while integrating inputs from multiple circuits, but it has remained unclear how the cortex is able to support these different processing paradigms.

To investigate this, the researchers guided cortical neurons to form modular networks containing multiple sub-groups. By stimulating these lab-grown neurons using light, the team observed that well-formed modular networks had large responses to localized light stimulation. On the other hand, networks with less modularity responded excessively synchronized to all stimuli.

The researchers also discovered that the balance between locally segregated activity and globally integrated activity is crucial for the brain to expand its capacity for information representation with limited resources. This finding not only contributes to our understanding of the structure and function of the mammalian brain but also has implications for the development of artificial neural networks used in machine learning research.

Overall, this study sheds light on how the mammalian brain is able to control external inputs through its modular architecture. It provides valuable insights into the intricate workings of the brain and its ability to process information efficiently.

font:
– Hideaki Yamamoto, F. Paul Spitzner, Taiki Takemuro, Victor Buendía, Hakuba Murota, Carla Morante, Tomohiro Konno, Shigeo Sato, Ayumi Hirano-Iwata, Anna Levina, Viola Priesemann, Miguel A. Muñoz, Johannes Zierenberg, Jordi Soriano. “Modular architecture facilitates noise-driven control of synchrony in neuronal networks.” Science Advances. DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.ade1755

By Gabriel Botha

