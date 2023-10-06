Vida de ciutat

ciència

La missió OSIRIS-REx de la NASA descobreix abundant material d'asteroides

Octubre 6, 2023
La missió OSIRIS-REx de la NASA descobreix abundant material d'asteroides

The OSIRIS-REx team at NASA is experiencing a positive surprise as they curate the samples retrieved from asteroid Bennu. The initial analysis reveals that there is a significantly larger amount of asteroid material than expected. This unexpected abundance has excited the scientific community, as it offers a unique opportunity for in-depth study.

Upon removing the science canister lid, researchers discovered an abundance of material outside the TAGSAM head, where the majority of the Bennu material is stored. Christopher Snead, the deputy OSIRIS-REx curation lead at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, expressed enthusiasm about the unexpected wealth of material, stating, “There’s a lot of abundant material outside the TAGSAM head that’s interesting in its own right. It’s really spectacular to have all that material there.”

The team is currently conducting a “quick-look” analysis of the first sample collected from outside the TAGSAM head. This analysis will provide insights into the nature of the Bennu material and set expectations for the forthcoming findings. Various instruments, including a scanning electron microscope, infrared measurements, and x-ray diffraction, will be utilized to analyze the sample.

The upcoming weeks will be busy for the researchers as they move the TAGSAM head into a specialized glovebox for disassembly. This intricate process aims to reveal the bulk sample within, allowing for a more comprehensive understanding of the collected material. The OSIRIS-REx mission, which successfully collected samples from an asteroid for the first time, has garnered significant attention.

Bennu, the asteroid from which the samples were obtained, holds immense scientific importance. Its ancient nature provides valuable insights into the early formation of our solar system and the conditions that led to the creation of planets like Earth. With its carbon-rich composition, Bennu could potentially contain organic molecules and amino acids that hold clues about the origins of life. Furthermore, Bennu’s proximity to Earth makes it an object of great interest, as it has a relatively high probability of impacting our planet in the late 22nd century.

Sources: NASA, Earth.com

