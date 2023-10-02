Vida de ciutat

Els 16 astronautes de Shenzhou de la Xina duen a terme un experiment amb espelmes a l'espai

ByRobert Andreu

Octubre 2, 2023
Chinese astronauts aboard the Tiangong space station have conducted an intriguing experiment involving open flames in microgravity. During a live lecture on September 21, astronauts Gui Haichao and Zhu Yangzhu lit a candle to demonstrate how flames burn in space. The flames appeared nearly spherical, in contrast to the teardrop-shaped flames observed on Earth.

On Earth, the shape of flames from lit candles is determined by buoyancy-driven convection, where hot air rises and cold air descends. However, in the microgravity environment of low Earth orbit, this combustion convection current is weak. As a result, flames diffuse in all directions, forming spherical fireballs.

The candle experiment was part of the “Tiangong classroom” initiative, which aims to educate students in China about microgravity phenomena. The astronauts interacted with students in five classrooms across the country, showcasing various experiments that highlight the differences in physical processes between Earth and space.

It is worth noting that the use of open flames and flammable materials is strictly regulated on the International Space Station (ISS) due to fire safety measures. Instances of candle experiments are rare on the ISS, and precautions are taken to isolate and contain any potential fire.

The significance of fire safety measures aboard the ISS arose from a major fire incident that occurred on the Russian space station Mir in 1997. Since then, combustion in microgravity has been the subject of numerous experiments on the ISS, typically conducted using specially-designed combustion integrated racks.

The Tiangong space station also has its own Combustion Experiment Rack (CER) for conducting serious research in this area. By studying the behavior of flames in microgravity, scientists aim to improve our understanding of combustion processes and develop safer technologies for space exploration.

Font: Space.com

