Nou descobriment: els astronautes alliberen accidentalment una bossa d'eines a l'espai

In a recent spacewalk on the International Space Station (ISS), NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara encountered an unexpected mishap. While conducting repairs on the ISS’s solar panels, they accidentally let slip a tool bag, which is now orbiting the Earth. This incident serves as a reminder that even highly trained professionals can make mistakes in the challenging environment of space.

Unlike traditional human errors that have consequences limited to Earth, the consequences of errors in space can be far-reaching. In this case, the lost tool bag is visible to sky observers using binoculars at around magnitude +6. It is expected to orbit the Earth for a few months until it descends to about 70 miles or 113 kilometers. Once it reaches this point, it will disintegrate upon reentry into Earth’s atmosphere.

Interestingly, this is not the first time astronauts have lost items in space. On November 18, 2008, a similar repair kit was lost during an operation outside the ISS. It remained visible from Earth for months, appearing just ahead of the ISS. These incidents highlight the challenges and risks associated with human space exploration.

For those interested in catching a glimpse of the tool bag, observers who can already see the ISS can also spot the tool bag nearby. It will appear bright for its size and slightly ahead of the space station. By scanning the sky with binoculars, observers may be able to locate the tool bag in the coming weeks as it gradually descends in altitude.

While incidents like this may cause concern, NASA scientists have carefully calculated the tool bag’s trajectory and ensured that it poses no risk to the ISS or the astronauts on board. It serves as a valuable lesson and a testament to our continuous learning in the field of space exploration.

