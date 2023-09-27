Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

ciència

Les plomes de dinosaure tenen una composició de proteïnes similar a les dels ocells moderns, cosa que suggereix un origen primerenc

ByRobert Andreu

Setembre 27, 2023
Les plomes de dinosaure tenen una composició de proteïnes similar a les dels ocells moderns, cosa que suggereix un origen primerenc

Researchers have discovered that dinosaur feathers had a protein composition similar to that of modern birds, indicating that bird feather chemistry may have originated as early as 125 million years ago. The study, conducted by scientists from University College Cork (UCC) and the Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Light Source (SSRL) at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, examined the evolution and alteration of proteins in dinosaur feathers over millions of years and under extreme heat.

Previous studies have shown that dinosaur feathers contained proteins that made them less stiff than those of modern birds. However, this recent research reveals that dinosaur feathers originally had a protein composition very similar to that of modern birds, suggesting that bird feather chemistry has a much earlier origin than previously believed.

The researchers used powerful X-rays generated at SSRL to analyze feathers from the dinosaur Sinornithosaurus and the early bird Confuciusornis, as well as a 50-million-year-old feather from the United States. By examining the fossils with X-rays, the researchers were able to determine if key components of beta-proteins, which strengthen feathers for flight, were present.

The analysis showed that while some fossil feathers contained lots of alpha-keratin proteins, they were likely not originally present. Instead, these alpha-proteins formed during the fossilization process due to the extreme heat experienced by fossils over time.

These findings have important implications for our understanding of the chemical preservation of ancient biomolecules and the evolution of feathers. By developing new tools to understand the fossilization process, researchers hope to unlock the chemical secrets of fossils and gain exciting new insights into evolution.

font:
– “New research reveals dinosaur feathers had a protein composition similar to modern birds, hinting at an early origin of bird feather chemistry, possibly 125 million years ago.” ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 21 September 2023.

By Robert Andreu

post relacionats

ciència

La situació dels gossos de cua de barra i l'amenaça a la badia de Moreton

Setembre 27, 2023 Robert Andreu
ciència

Una supernova propera desafia la teoria estàndard de l'evolució estel·lar

Setembre 27, 2023 Robert Andreu
ciència

El jet oscil·lant de M87 confirma el gir del forat negre supermassiu

Setembre 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Has fallat

ciència

La situació dels gossos de cua de barra i l'amenaça a la badia de Moreton

Setembre 27, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris
ciència

Una supernova propera desafia la teoria estàndard de l'evolució estel·lar

Setembre 27, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris
ciència

El jet oscil·lant de M87 confirma el gir del forat negre supermassiu

Setembre 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
ciència

Els científics desenvolupen un fotodetector de banda ultra ampla amb grafè de doble capa retorçat

Setembre 27, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris