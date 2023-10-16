Vida de ciutat

La misteriosa deformació de la Via Làctia: coneixements sobre la matèria fosca

ByGabriel Botha

Octubre 16, 2023
Astronomers from the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard and Smithsonian have discovered a fascinating secret about the Milky Way. Unlike the traditional analogy of a flat disk, our galaxy exhibits a subtle warp, similar to a frisbee that has been disturbed. This intriguing shape is believed to be caused by a football-shaped and tilted halo of dark matter that surrounds the Milky Way.

Dark matter is a mysterious substance that makes up 85% of the matter in the universe. It is invisible and cannot be directly detected through light. Instead, dark matter is crucial for holding galaxies together through gravitational forces, even though it lacks sufficient visible matter.

The recent discovery of the warped shape of the Milky Way provides valuable insights into the evolution of our galaxy and the role of dark matter in shaping galaxies. Computer models have confirmed that the stars in the Milky Way orbit in alignment with the tilted, football-shaped dark matter halo, explaining the galaxy’s unusual shape.

This revelation also suggests that the warp and tilted halo could be the result of a previous collision with another galaxy. By studying the history of the Milky Way, astronomers hope to gain a deeper understanding of dark matter particles and investigate the presence of free-floating dark matter between galaxies.

The discovery challenges conventional wisdom about the nature of dark matter and its self-interaction. It opens up new avenues for exploring the limits of dark matter’s interactions and pushes us closer to unraveling the mysteries of the cosmos.

As we continue to explore our galaxy and the universe, the enigma of dark matter remains captivating. It is through unraveling its secrets that we can gain a deeper understanding of our celestial home and the vast cosmos.

Fonts:
– Centre d'Astrofísica | Harvard i Smithsonian

