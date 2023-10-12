Vida de ciutat

La NASA ajorna les caminades espacials a causa de la fuita de refrigerant de l'ISS

Octubre 12, 2023
La NASA ajorna les caminades espacials a causa de la fuita de refrigerant de l'ISS

NASA flight controllers have decided to postpone two spacewalks as they review data related to a recent radiator coolant leak on the Russian side of the International Space Station (ISS). The first spacewalk, originally scheduled for October 12, and the second spacewalk planned for October 20, will be rescheduled at a later date.

The coolant leak occurred on October 9 in the backup radiator of the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module. However, NASA assured that the primary radiator on Nauka is still functioning properly and providing full cooling to the module without affecting the crew or space station operations. External camera views have shown only residual coolant droplets.

The backup radiator was delivered to the ISS in 2010 on the Rassvet module during the STS-132 space shuttle mission. It was intended for use with the Nauka module, which was launched in July 2021 and had the component installed in April of this year.

Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, plans to have cosmonauts take photos of the radiator during the next scheduled Russian segment-based spacewalk on October 25. The goal is to identify the cause of the leak and determine if the device can be repaired in the future.

The decision to postpone the spacewalks is a precautionary measure while NASA and Roscosmos investigate the coolant leak and ensure the safety of the astronauts and the integrity of the space station. New dates for the spacewalks will be announced once the review process is complete.

