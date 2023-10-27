Nou títol: Unveiling the Mystique of Irish Arts and Crafts Chairs

A rare and captivating collection of Arts and Crafts chairs, created between 1880 and 1900, is set to grace the auction floor at Sheppard’s Gentleman’s Library sale next month. Crafted from beautifully carved walnut and adorned with luxurious velvet upholstered seats, these chairs bear the unmistakable mark of Fota House, a distinguished Irish estate. Estimated to fetch between €8,000 to €12,000 (source: Sheppard’s), these intricate chairs provide a glimpse into the rich cultural heritage of Ireland.

Philip Sheppard, the auction house proprietor, has an intimate connection with these chairs, recognizing their significance beyond mere objects of art. He sees them as conduits to an ancient narrative. With a deep sense of conviction, he claims, “They tell us who and what they are.”

Upon closer inspection, it becomes apparent that each chair harbors a hidden secret – a mysterious hairy face concealed within its design. The catalog elucidates this enigma, describing how the carved backboard portrays two cherubs, one awake and the other asleep. These celestial beings extend their wings, seamlessly transforming into extravagant foliage composed of acanthus leaves. At the center of this verdant tapestry, beneath a meticulously carved upper lip and nose, resides the visage of the enigmatic Green Man. A symbol of seasonal rebirth, the Green Man has become a celebrated architectural motif throughout the world. However, such a depiction is a rarity in Irish furniture, making these chairs all the more exceptional.

