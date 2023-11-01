Nova perspectiva sobre el destí dels exoplanetes que orbiten Rho Coronae Borealis

A recent study published in The Astrophysical Journal has shed light on the impending demise of four exoplanets in the Rho Coronae Borealis (RCB) system. These exoplanets are facing an inevitable fate as their host star, a yellow dwarf star similar to our Sun, is nearing its red giant phase, which is expected to occur in about one billion years.

The study, titled “Planetary Engulfment Prognosis within the Rho CrB System,” was conducted by Stephen R. Kane from the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences at the University of California, Riverside. Kane investigated the future of Rho Coronae Borealis and its exoplanets using stellar evolution models.

The research revealed that three of the exoplanets, named Rho Coronae Borealis e, b, and c, are in a particularly vulnerable position due to their close proximity to the star. These innermost planets are at risk of being completely engulfed by the expanding star once it enters its red giant phase.

While some studies suggest that the fate of sub-Jupiter mass planets within a certain range from the star is sealed, meaning they have no chance of survival, there is a glimmer of hope for other planets in the system. As the star swells, planets can interact gravitationally with each other, potentially leading to mean motion resonances and driving them further from the star. In some cases, this interaction may provide a possible escape route for these planets.

However, the same tidal interactions that can potentially save a planet can also work against it. The gravitational forces between the planets and the star can drive them inward, spiraling them closer to their demise. Scientists are actively studying these processes by observing stars that are exiting the main sequence.

While the fate of each individual exoplanet in the Rho Coronae Borealis system may vary considerably, the research indicates that planet e, the innermost planet, will likely evaporate rapidly as it gets engulfed by the star. Planet b, the most massive of the four exoplanets, is expected to experience tidal disruption, rendering its survival unlikely. The swell of the star caused by planet b’s material could also influence the fate of planets c and d, hastening their engulfment.

While the models and simulations provide crucial insights into the future of Rho Coronae Borealis and its exoplanets, the detailed specifics of their destiny remain challenging to ascertain so far in advance. Nevertheless, this research offers a fresh perspective on the potential outcomes for exoplanets orbiting a star in its red giant phase.

Q: What is Rho Coronae Borealis?

A: Rho Coronae Borealis is a yellow dwarf star located about 57 light years away from Earth. It shares similarities with our Sun in terms of mass, radius, and luminosity.

Q: How old is Rho Coronae Borealis?

A: Rho Coronae Borealis is approximately ten billion years old, making it twice as old as our Sun.

Q: What is the red giant phase?

A: The red giant phase is a stellar evolution stage where a star, like Rho Coronae Borealis, swells to epic proportions due to the depletion of hydrogen fuel in its core. This phase occurs when a star exhausts its nuclear fuel and its outer layers expand.

Q: Will the exoplanets be completely consumed by the star?

A: The innermost exoplanet, Rho Coronae Borealis e, is expected to evaporate rapidly. The massive exoplanet, Rho Coronae Borealis b, will likely experience tidal disruption, while the other exoplanets may either be engulfed or lose mass through evaporation as they spiral towards the star.

Q: Is there any hope for the survival of the exoplanets?

A: Some interactions between the exoplanets may result in mean motion resonances or drive them further from the star, providing a potential escape route. However, the gravitational forces can also bring them closer to their demise. The survival of the exoplanets remains uncertain.