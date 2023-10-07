Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

ciència

Els investigadors desenvolupen una nova tècnica per a l'anàlisi de proteïnes sense danys

ByRobert Andreu

Octubre 7, 2023
Els investigadors desenvolupen una nova tècnica per a l'anàlisi de proteïnes sense danys

Researchers from Texas A&M University and TEES have made a breakthrough in protein analysis by introducing a new technique called thermostable-Raman-interaction-profiling (TRIP). Traditionally, Raman spectroscopy has been challenging for biomedical researchers due to the damage caused to live proteins during optical measurements. However, the TRIP approach allows for low-concentration, low-dose screenings of protein-to-ligand interactions in relevant conditions, providing label-free, highly reproducible measurements.

Raman spectroscopy is a technique that involves shining monochromatic light onto a sample and observing the scattered light that emerges. However, the heat generated by the light has historically resulted in the destruction of live proteins, leading to inconsistent results. Now, TRIP offers a solution by cooling down the surface or substrate, which prevents protein damage. This allows researchers to obtain the necessary information without compromising the integrity of the proteins.

The implications of this breakthrough are significant. Protein-ligand interactions play a crucial role in various biological processes, including signal transduction, immune responses, and gene regulation. TRIP’s ability to detect these interactions in real-time could shorten the timeline for drug and vaccine testing, potentially leading to more rapid and cost-effective development.

Furthermore, the TRIP technique requires smaller sample sizes and lower protein concentrations, making it a more cost-effective option for testing. This advancement in protein analysis has the potential to revolutionize clinical testing by providing same-day results with higher accuracy.

The research team is also exploring additional applications for the TRIP method. They hope to identify the chemical composition of proteins using this technique, which could have implications for DNA analysis and other biological molecules.

Overall, the development of the TRIP technique offers a promising solution to the challenges faced in protein analysis. With its ability to provide damage-free measurements in relevant conditions, TRIP has the potential to transform various fields, including drug development, vaccine testing, and clinical diagnostics.

Fonts:
– “Label-free drug interaction screening via Raman microscopy” by Narangerel Altangerel, Benjamin W. Neuman, Philip R. Hemmer, Vladislav V. Yakovlev, Navid Rajil, Zhenhuan Yi, Alexei V. Sokolov and Marlan O. Scully
– Supported by the Air Force Office of Scientific Research (AFOSR), the Office of Naval Research, the Robert A. Welch Foundation, TEES, the National Institutes of Health, and the Texas A&M University X Grants Program.

By Robert Andreu

post relacionats

ciència

Un astrofísic explora les aventures de l'snorkel a les aigües marines locals

Octubre 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
ciència

L'estació de Tiangong de la Xina té previst ampliar-se

Octubre 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ciència

El telescopi espacial James Webb descobreix galàxies massives de l'Alba de l'Univers

Octubre 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Has fallat

ciència

Un astrofísic explora les aventures de l'snorkel a les aigües marines locals

Octubre 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris
ciència

L'estació de Tiangong de la Xina té previst ampliar-se

Octubre 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
ciència

El telescopi espacial James Webb descobreix galàxies massives de l'Alba de l'Univers

Octubre 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
ciència

Construcció de robots de la mida d'un insecte: aprendre de la resiliència de les paneroles

Octubre 8, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris