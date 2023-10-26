Els científics aconsegueixen un avenç amb l'accelerador d'electrons nanofotònics

Scientists have made a groundbreaking advancement in particle acceleration with the successful firing up of the Nanophotonic Electron Accelerator (NEA). This extraordinary achievement has opened up new possibilities for a wide range of applications. The NEA’s main acceleration tube measures only 0.02 inches long, a staggering 54 million times shorter than the circumference of CERN’s Large Hadron Collider (LHC), the largest and most powerful particle accelerator in the world.

The primary objective behind creating these accelerators is to harness the energy produced by accelerated electrons for precise medical treatments that can replace more harmful forms of radiotherapy used to combat cancer cells. A nanophotonic electron accelerator encompasses a microchip containing an extremely minuscule vacuum tube composed of thousands of individual pillars.

In a recent study published in the journal Nature by researchers from the Friedrich-Alexander University of Erlangen-Nuremberg (FAU) in Germany, electrons were accelerated from an initial energy value of 28.4 kiloelectron volts to 40.7 keV. This significant increase of nearly 43% demonstrates the potential of the NEA. Stanford University researchers have already replicated this achievement with their own compact accelerator, although further evaluations are ongoing.

Unlike the LHC, which utilizes over 9,000 magnets to create magnetic fields that propel particles to almost the speed of light, the NEA operates by directing light beams at the pillars within the vacuum tube. This method amplifies the energy in a controlled manner, although the resulting energy field is considerably weaker. The electrons accelerated by the NEA possess only around a millionth of the energy of particles accelerated by the LHC.

Researchers are optimistic about enhancing the NEA’s design by exploring alternative materials or incorporating multiple tubes for greater particle acceleration. This advancement has the potential to facilitate groundbreaking applications, such as administering targeted radiotherapy directly to affected areas within the body using a particle accelerator installed on an endoscope.

FAQ:

Q: How does the Nanophotonic Electron Accelerator (NEA) differ from the Large Hadron Collider (LHC)?

A: The NEA is significantly smaller in size and uses light beams to accelerate particles, while the LHC relies on magnets and achieves much higher particle energies.

Q: What are the potential applications of the NEA?

A: The NEA shows promise in providing precise medical treatments, particularly in the field of radiotherapy for cancer.

Q: Can the NEA be further improved?

A: Researchers believe that by exploring alternative materials or stacking multiple tubes, they can enhance the NEA’s capabilities and accelerate particles even further.

