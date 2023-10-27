La recerca de la vegetació alienígena: una finestra a la vida extraterrestre

For decades, scientists have pondered the concept of alien life and what it may look like. One intriguing possibility that has captured the imagination of researchers is the existence of extraterrestrial “plants.” How might these alien plants appear, and how can we detect them?

Deep within the Orion arm of the Milky Way galaxy, situated approximately 93 million miles from its yellow dwarf star, lies a planet that possesses a unique feature: a hot-pink lake surrounded by crystalline, snow-white shores. The lake, known as Lake Hillier, is home to primitive microorganisms called “halobacteria.” These mysterious life forms, with their remarkable purple hue, thrive in seemingly inhospitable conditions. While this lake belongs to Earth’s southern coast in Western Australia, the secrets held by these halobacteria could potentially provide insights into the discovery of alien vegetation on distant worlds.

In recent years, astronomers have identified over 5,500 planets outside our solar system, revealing a diverse array of strange and peculiar worlds. With advancements in technology, scientists are confident that they will eventually uncover the unmistakable signature of extraterrestrial photosynthesis, shedding light on the existence of alien plants.

The concept of alien vegetation is as otherworldly as one can imagine. Envision forests of black trees under skies with multiple suns, alien shrubs all leaning toward the perpetual sunset, and carnivorous undergrowth that devours unsuspecting lifeforms.

To understand the potential forms of alien life, it is important to consider the principles dictated by physics. All life requires a source of energy to resist the relentless force of entropy. Extraterrestrial organisms can acquire this energy through three known methods: harnessing sunlight like plants, utilizing inorganic chemicals like hydrothermal vent bacteria, or consuming other organisms that have already obtained energy through the previous two ways.

As we explore the possibilities of alien vegetation, it is fascinating to contemplate the prevalence of photosynthetic life in the universe. On Earth, plant life plays a dominant role, accounting for the majority of biomass. Could it be that our focus on intelligent beings in the search for extraterrestrial life has been misguided all along, and the key lies in identifying flora rather than fauna?

Nancy Kiang, a biometeorologist at Nasa’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies, remarks, “We know that on our planet, photosynthesis has been successful since almost the beginning of life…and it’s expected that it could become a successful process on another planet.”

However, the quest to detect extraterrestrial vegetation poses challenges. A landmark experiment conducted by the Galileo spacecraft in 1990 provided valuable insights on how to search for signs of life from space. The detection of oxygen and the presence of chlorophyll, a pigment ubiquitous in plants, were among the indicators observed. However, identifying the “red edge,” the phenomenon where plants absorb red light but not infrared, proved to be a more reliable method for detecting vegetation.

In our search for alien plants, replicating this experiment by searching for the red edge on the surfaces of exoplanets could prove beneficial. However, it is important to remember that the evolution of land plants on Earth took around 500 million years. Extraterrestrial lifeforms may have followed a different evolutionary trajectory, leading to variations in their appearances and characteristics.

As our understanding of the universe expands and our technological capabilities advance, the search for extraterrestrial life, including the potential discovery of alien vegetation, promises to captivate and inspire us. Through this exploration, we gain valuable insights into the possibilities of life beyond our home planet.

