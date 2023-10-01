Vida de ciutat

Explorant tant la Terra com l'espai: el paper dels astronautes analògics

Robert Andreu

Octubre 1, 2023
Explorant tant la Terra com l'espai: el paper dels astronautes analògics

Analog astronauts are individuals who simulate long-term space travel on Earth to study the physiology and psychology of living in remote outposts or extreme environments. These individuals help scientists gain insights into how humans might fare on other planets and during space missions. The field of analog astronaut research is becoming increasingly formalized, with efforts to standardize research methods and share insights among researchers, participants, and facility directors.

Analog astronaut facilities serve as testing grounds for space missions and provide opportunities to evaluate various equipment and tools. These facilities allow scientists to test spacesuits, extreme-environment medical equipment, and other technologies necessary for space exploration without the cost of sending people into space. Analog missions also enable researchers to study how individuals cope with isolation, monitor changes in microbiomes, stress levels, and immune responses, and assess the dynamics of team interactions.

While some analog facilities are run by space agencies like NASA, many are managed by private organizations that accept research proposals from space agencies, university researchers, and even laypeople with relevant projects. The first official analog mission conducted by NASA dates back to 1997, and similar research has been ongoing for decades.

The field of analog astronaut research is gaining credibility and aims to collaborate closely with space agencies. By establishing standards, creating a shared research database, and promoting collaboration, researchers hope to enhance the role of analog missions and gain more recognition for their contributions to space exploration. The insights derived from these simulations can inform the development of medical tools, software, and systems required for long-duration space missions.

Ultimately, analog astronaut research offers valuable insights into the challenges astronauts may face during space travel and provides an opportunity to test and refine the technologies and protocols needed for successful missions beyond Earth.

