Nous coneixements sobre l'autoconeixement del gall: més enllà de la prova del mirall

Roosters are more than just clucking and egg-laying machines. A recent study conducted by researchers from the Universities of Bonn and Bochum, along with the MSH Medical School Hamburg, suggests that roosters have the ability to recognize themselves in a mirror. However, the success of this self-recognition depends on various experimental conditions. This intriguing finding not only sheds light on the cognitive abilities of roosters but also has broader implications for understanding self-awareness in other animal species. The study, published in the journal PLOS ONE, challenges our conventional understanding of chicken behavior.

The idea of conducting mirror tests on chickens was born out of a collaboration between the scientists and Prof. Dr. Dr. h.c. Onur Güntürkün from the Department of Biopsychology at the Ruhr University in Bochum. In the mark test, a colored mark is placed on an animal’s head that can only be seen in the mirror. If the animal explores the marked area upon seeing its reflection, it is considered evidence of self-recognition. However, not all animals exhibit this behavior, raising questions about the validity of the test.

Seeking a more ecologically relevant approach, the researchers decided to integrate the mirror test with the roosters’ natural behavior. Roosters are known to emit alarm calls when a predator is present, warning their conspecifics of the danger. The researchers set up a test arena and projected a bird of prey image onto one compartment, testing whether the roosters would emit alarm calls in the presence of their reflected image alongside the predator stimulus.

Surprisingly, the results showed that the roosters emitted significantly fewer alarm calls when confronted with their mirror image compared to a conspecific. This suggests that the roosters may have recognized themselves in the mirror and understood that the reflected image was not a conspecific. However, further research is required to confirm this interpretation and explore alternative explanations.

This study challenges the traditional understanding of chickens as merely instinct-driven animals and highlights their potential for self-awareness. By examining rooster behavior in a more ecologically relevant context, the researchers have provided valuable insights into the cognitive abilities of these fascinating creatures. This opens up new avenues for studying self-recognition in other animals and deepening our understanding of consciousness beyond human beings.

Preguntes freqüents:

Q: What is the mirror test?

The mirror test is a common experimental method used to determine whether animals can recognize themselves in a mirror, demonstrating self-awareness. In this test, a mark is applied to the animal’s body, and their reaction to the mark while observing their reflection in a mirror is observed.

Q: What did the rooster study reveal?

The rooster study conducted by researchers at the Universities of Bonn and Bochum provided evidence that roosters may have the ability to recognize themselves in a mirror. However, the roosters emitted fewer alarm calls when confronted with their mirror image compared to a conspecific, suggesting further investigations are needed to clarify their self-recognition.

Q: Why is the study important?

This study challenges the common belief that chickens are simple animals and highlights their potential for self-awareness. By exploring rooster behavior in a more ecologically relevant context, the study opens up new avenues for understanding self-recognition in animals and expanding our knowledge of consciousness beyond humans.