Vida de ciutat

Presentant les noves tecnologies i el poder de la IA

ciència

L'aplicació dels principis evolutius als sistemes no vius

ByGabriel Botha

Octubre 16, 2023
L'aplicació dels principis evolutius als sistemes no vius

A team of scientists and philosophers have proposed that Darwin’s theory of evolution, which is based on natural selection, may also apply to nonliving systems. They suggest that various systems, such as minerals, changes within stars, and hurricanes, are made up of multiple components that can come together in different ways. Some of these configurations persist, while others do not.

The researchers argue that the persistence of certain forms in nonliving systems is governed by selection pressures, similar to “survival of the fittest” in Darwinian evolution. They believe that this proposal extends to static systems like minerals, as well as dynamic systems like hurricanes, stars, and even life itself. Prior to their work, there was no law explaining the increasing complexity observed in living and nonliving systems over time.

In their study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the researchers identified three selection pressures that apply to evolving systems: stability, novelty, and the ability to continue fundamental processes. They propose that the functional information of a system increases if many different configurations are subjected to selection for one or more functions.

The authors believe that this new law provides a functional perspective of the cosmos. It emphasizes important relationships, such as how new functions can emerge in response to new environmental features. This prompts introspective questions about the evolution of our own biosphere and the functions we promote or damage.

While some experts, like Prof Milan Ćirković, regard this work as a valuable addition to astrobiology, systems science, and evolutionary theory, others, including Prof Martin Rees, are skeptical. Rees argues that the emergence of various materials, environments, and structures in the inanimate world doesn’t necessarily require a new underlying principle similar to Darwinian selection.

Fonts:
– Actes de l'Acadèmia Nacional de Ciències

By Gabriel Botha

post relacionats

ciència

L'edat fosca còsmica: revelant els misteris de l'univers

Octubre 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ciència

La importància de l'electroforesi capil·lar per garantir la qualitat i la seguretat de les teràpies avançades

Octubre 16, 2023 Robert Andreu
ciència

Descobrint mecanismes cel·lulars per a noves estratègies terapèutiques

Octubre 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Has fallat

ciència

L'edat fosca còsmica: revelant els misteris de l'univers

Octubre 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris
ciència

La importància de l'electroforesi capil·lar per garantir la qualitat i la seguretat de les teràpies avançades

Octubre 16, 2023 Robert Andreu 0 Comentaris
ciència

Descobrint mecanismes cel·lulars per a noves estratègies terapèutiques

Octubre 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentaris
ciència

Construcció d'un marc global de simulació d'acoblament físic-químic atmosfèric de resolució variable

Octubre 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentaris